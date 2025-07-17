The Lagos State Government introduced an electronic call-up (e-call-up) system to regulate truck movements and reduce congestion in the Lekki-Epe corridor

This was to directly impact movement into the Lekki Deep Seaport, Lekki Free Trade Zone, and Dangote Refinery

After months, the system was suspended because the unions rejected the fees, and now a new agreement has been reached

Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon, a journalist with Legit.ng, has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

After much disagreement over the use of the electronic call-up system at the Lekki-Epe corridor, the stakeholders have reached an agreement with the Lagos State government.

Effective from August 1, 2025, trucks on the Lekki-Epe corridor will be required to pay an enforcement fee of N10,000 for e-callup.

This agreement was reached at a meeting held at Dangote Oil Refining Ltd. and communicated in a communique obtained on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

The fees is to coordinate logistics to ensure free movement on the corridor. Photo credit: LASG, Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The communique was jointly signed by the Lagos state commissioner for transportation, Mr. Seun Osiyemi; President of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Mr. Williams Akporcha; the President of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Alhaji Yusuf Othman; and the President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Hammed Fasola.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the stakeholders meeting was convened at the instance of the Lagos State government and facilitated by Dangote Industries Limited.

Stakeholders agree on N10,000 fees at Lekki-Epe corridor

Recall that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) kicked against the E-Call Up system on the Lekki-Epe corridor.

They described the N12,500 fee as too exorbitant and asked to pay N2,500 instead.

This was part of the reason investors were withdrawing from the Lekki-Epe corridor months ago, even after making huge investments.

With the agreement, the stakeholders have two weeks, starting from the date of the communique, to ensure a smooth transition by conducting extensive sensitisation for union members and truckers before enforcement begins on August 1.

Ahead of August 1, truck operators will be onboarded into the e-callup platform. Once enforcement begins on the set date, only registered and approved trucks will be allowed into the Lekki Deep Seaport and other industrial zones in the area.

The communique reads:

“The uploading of Approved Truck Lists should take place; any truck without legitimate business in the Lekki Free Zone should remain outside the area.

“NUPENG, NARTO, IPMAN, and other unions are to actively participate in the implementation process and encourage their respective members to comply with the new regulations to minimise the need for enforcement actions.”

Why is the e-callup system necessary?

Before the introduction of the e-callup, the Lekki Residents Association raised concerns about the increasing number of accidents caused by trucks in the area.

The group called for an effective management of the corridor to prevent a repeat of the gridlock for which the Apapa port road is now known.

The communique disclosed that seven approved truck parks have been set up within the Lekki-Epe corridor, equipped with CCTV, toilets, drivers’ lodges, and other basic infrastructure and technology.

It added that the agreed fee will cover the cost of keeping the facilities up and running, with no revenue accruing to the government from it.

With the e-callup, only trucks that have been registered and approved will be allowed into the area. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

The communique added:

“This communiqué serves as a formal record of the outcomes from the meeting, reflecting the collective agreement and commitment of all parties involved to implement and enforce the e-call-up system for the Lekki-Epe corridor and Deep Sea Port.”

Investors withdraw from Lekki-Epe Corridor

In related news, Legit.ng reported that investors were leaving the Lekki-Epe corridor despite investing hundreds of millions of naira.

They complained that the government had failed to keep to its promise of coordinating the activities of stakeholders in the area.

They noted that gridlock was returning to the area, causing disruptions to their business activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng