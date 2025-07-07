Another petroleum product marketer has joined the growing list of companies selling Dangote fuel nationwide

The new company joins AP, MRS Oil, Heyde, Hyden and others nationwide to sell petroleum products from the refinery

Last week, Dangote Refinery announced that it has onboarded 15 new marketers to sell its products nationwide

Sunbeth Energies Limited says it has inked a deal with Dangote Refinery to purchase and sell its petroleum products nationwide.

The company disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, July 6, 2025, stating that the milestone makes it one of the few downstream players to secure such a partnership.

What the new deal means for Sunbeth

According to the firm, the deal positions it among the most reliable energy distributors in Nigeria, marking a significant leap for the firm in just under two years, indicating both operational and financial credibility and a long-term goal.

“This partnership with Dangote refinery is not just a deal, it’s a signal. It signals our continued drive to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s energy security and long-term economic value,” the company stated.

It revealed that it is building a strong and responsive supply chain for the future that delivers with consistency and trust, and serves industries and communities nationwide.

Sunbeth’s plans for the energy sector

Lateef Abioye, Sunbeth’s managing director, said the partnership boosts the company’s alignment with national development goals and expands its capacity to adapt and lead in an evolving energy landscape.

The statement disclosed that throughout the partnership, Sunbeth will distribute Dangote refined petroleum products across its service stations nationwide, ensuring availability, reducing supply chain inefficiencies, and boosting consumer trust.

Victoria Awoniyi, head of retail sales at Sunbeth Energies, disclosed that the new partnership represents another crucial step in strengthening the company’s credibility to serve the market at scale.

Punch reported that Awoniyi disclosed that the deal expands the flexibility of its supply chain and supports its ongoing efforts to deliver timely and dependable energy solutions to customers nationwide.

“As we grow, partnerships like this help us stay responsive to shifting market demands while staying true to our commitment to excellence in service and delivery.”

Dangote Refinery onboards 15 new marketers

A previous report by Legit.ng disclosed that the mega refinery onboarded 15 new marketers and filling stations last week to sell its products nationwide, thereby swelling the number of partners selling fuel from the Lekki-based facility.

The new development comes amid plans by the refinery to commence nationwide rollout of fuel beginning August 15, 2025.

The 650,000 bpd-capacity refinery is deploying 4,000 CNG-powered trucks valued at about N720 billion for the project.

It is also offering free logistics and credit facilities to end-users such as manufacturing companies, telecom operators, and other consumers.

It disclosed that the nationwide distribution plans will save Nigeria about N1.7 trillion annually.

Marketers drop petrol prices below Dangote's rate

Legit.ng earlier reported that several filling stations have cut petrol prices below N900 per litre, days after Dangote Refinery slashed its ex-depot price by N40.

Many filling stations in Lagos and Ogun states now sell petrol at N875 and N890 per litre.

However, some petrol stations still sold the product above N900 per litre as of Sunday, July 6, 2025.

