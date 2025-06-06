The NCC is updating its Telecom Identity Risk Management Policy (TIRMP), allowing inactive phone numbers to be reassigned after one year

A new platform will help prevent phone number misuse by tracking recycled numbers and sharing data across relevant sectors

Set to launch in the fourth quarter, the policy aims to improve fraud detection, reduce risks, and enhance digital services

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology, Banking and the Economy.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) might have updated its Telecom Identity Risk Management Policy (TIRMP), giving a one-year window for an inactive phone number to be reassigned to a new user.

The TIRMP platform is designed to collect and share data on phone numbers that have been recycled or flagged for fraud.

The NCC insists the new telecom policy to reassign inactive lines will enhance digital security Photo credit - Jacob Wackerhausen, PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

This system aims to prevent the misuse of numbers when they are reassigned, with the information being shared with relevant sectors.

Number to be reassigned after 360 days of dormancy

According to a trusted source at the NCC who spoke with Vanguard, this new platform will help address the issue of phone number misuse. The updated policy is set to launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

The initiative aligns with the NCC's strategic goals, which focus not just on meeting telecom service quality standards but also improving the customer experience, from SIM registration to network exit.

The new rules state that a phone number is considered inactive if it hasn't been used for any revenue-generating activity, like making calls, sending messages, or using data, for 180 days.

After another 180 days of inactivity, the number is eligible to be reassigned.

The source said:

“The QoS Regulation and Business Rules 2024 provides that after 365 days without any Revenue Generating Event carried out on a line the operator can churn it.”

New policy aims to reduce fraud, others

The NCC emphasised that numbering resources, such as phone numbers and shortcodes, are limited and must adhere to international standards set by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

These numbers are managed by the NCC under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, which ensures fair competition, consumer protection, and innovation in the telecom sector.

Recycling numbers come with challenges, particularly when previous owners still have the numbers linked to their accounts. This can lead to security risks and issues with phone ownership.

The new policy aims to reduce fraud and improve digital and financial services by helping service providers detect high-risk numbers and update customer information.

The NCC is working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), security agencies, and other stakeholders to test a beta version of this platform.

Recall that the NCC had earlier successfully implemented the federal government's policy on linking National Identification Number (NIN) with SIM cards.

The commission is putting plans in place to launch the updated policy framework by the 4th quarter of this year. Photo credit - Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

NCC clears air on fast data depletion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the NCC refuted allegations of widespread quick data depletion on mobile networks in Nigeria.

The clarification follows claims by subscribers that telecom operators had diminished the value of data packages offered to customers.

The commission stated that an audit conducted in the third quarter of 2024 found no evidence to support these allegations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng