There are changes in fuel prices at various filling stations after Dangote Refinery and NNPC slashed prices

Dangote Refinery has set new pump prices for petrol in the South-West, North-West, and North-East

The price war between Dangote Refinery and NNPC has been described as a blessing for consumers in a deregulated market

Petrol price battles between depot owners, Dangote Petroleum Refinery, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) have led to price reductions across filling stations.

The Dangote Refinery lowered its fuel prices for partners from an average of N890–N920 per litre to N875–N905, varying by location.

Dangote petrol prices

According to a statement shared through a pricing table, the new retail prices apply at the pumps of Dangote’s distribution partners across Nigeria, including MRS, Ardova Plc (AP), Heyden, Optima Energy, TechnoOil, and Hyde.[

In Lagos, petrol will now sell for N875 per litre across all listed outlets. In the South-West region, the price is slightly higher at N885, while Northern regions see further variation, with N895 in the North-West and Central, and N905 in the North-East.

The South-South and South-East also maintain a uniform price of N905 per litre. The refinery urged consumers to report any instances of non-compliance to dedicated hotlines, assuring the public of its commitment to quality and affordable fuel nationwide.

In early February 2025, Dangote Refinery announced a reduction in its ex-depot petrol price from N950 to N890.

By April, the price was further slashed to N835, down from N865, with pump prices adjusted to range between N860 and N890, depending on the region.

These cuts are among several price reductions implemented by the refinery within the first five months of 2025.

NNPC reduces fuel price

To keep up with Dangote price changes, NNPC also slashed the prices of fuel at its retail stations.

Legit.ng reported that NNPC stations in Lagos now sell petrol from N870 per litre, a N10 change from N880 per litre.

A similar reduction was recorded at other oil marketers' stations. For example, the Mobil station in the Ikotun area reduced its pump price from N880 to N875.

Additionally, Petrocam, Matrix, and other stations made similar adjustments.

Rewane is happy with price war

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bismarck Rewane, managing director of Financial Derivatives Company, says Nigerians will gain from the ongoing petrol price competition between Dangote Petroluem Refinery and the NNPC.

Rewane said he is expecting a further decline in fuel prices until June 2025

He noted that the downward trend in petrol prices will provide a boost to economic stability.

Rewane explained:

"In a price war, nobody wins; the consumers win in the short run, and then eventually, the market goes back to where it should be.

"But, at the end of the day, between now and June, the price leadership will be firmly established."

