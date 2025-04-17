DisCo Alerts Customers on Date, Time Recharging Prepaid Meters Will Not Work
- Eko DisCo has urged prepaid meter users in Nigeria to update their meters ahead of of payment downtime
- The electricity company is planning a scheduled maintenance that will affect the payment platform
- Eko Disco is a leading electricity distribution company, servicing customers in Lagos and part of Ogun state
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has issued an alert to its customers regarding a temporary shutdown of its payment services scheduled for Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
The company stated that the interruption is due to the company's scheduled system maintenance upgrade.
In a statement released by Babatunde Lasaki, General Manager of Corporate Communications at Eko DisCo, the scheduled maintenance will affect recharging for 10 hours on Tuesday.
It added that during the shutdown, customers will be unable to access various payment platforms, including online and mobile payment systems, as well as payments through third-party agents
The company assured that the electricity supply would remain uninterrupted during the maintenance period.
Customers have been advised to make necessary payments and settle any outstanding bills before the shutdown date to avoid service disruptions.
The statement reads:
"We are conducting a system maintenance upgrade of our payment platform on Tuesday, 22nd April, between 2:00 PM and 11:59 PM. During this period, our prepaid vending services will be unavailable. However, postpaid customers can still access our services and make payments through our approved payment partners.
"This maintenance is part of our ongoing efforts to improve our services and enhance your experience with us.
"Benefits of the Upgrade: A mobile-friendly self-service portal for easy access, A simplified payment process, Access to your consumption history, A new, user-friendly monthly bill format.
"To avoid any disruption in services, kindly recharge your meter before this deadline.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work to improve our services."
Eko DisCo Customers
Eko Electricity Distribution Plc has been effectively supplying power to the southern part of Lagos State and the Agbara community in Ogun State.
These licensed areas are segmented into 12 districts - Lekki, Ibeju, Islands, Ajah, Ajele, Orile, Ijora, Apapa, Mushin, Festac, Ojo, and Agbara.
Approved payment providers for Eko Disco
- Buypower
- Capricorn Digital Ltd
- Itex
- IRecharge
- Vatebra
- Suez Electric
- Penulo
- Interswitch
- Pay4Power
- Pagatech
- Coral Pay
- Unified Paydirect
- PalmPay
- Fucil Datatech
- OneCard
NERC orders compensation to consumers for poor service
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NERC has affirmed that if the distribution company an electricity consumer is affiliated with fails to deliver electricity for 90% of the hours within a month, compensation can be granted to the consumer.
This declaration was outlined in an official document endorsed by NERC's Chairman and its Commissioner for Legal Licensing and Compliance.
The document explains that the commission will assess the typical accessibility of the 11 kv and 33 kv feeders.
This evaluation will be based on the average hours of electricity distributed by the DisCos daily over one month.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.