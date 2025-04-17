Eko DisCo has urged prepaid meter users in Nigeria to update their meters ahead of of payment downtime

The electricity company is planning a scheduled maintenance that will affect the payment platform

Eko Disco is a leading electricity distribution company, servicing customers in Lagos and part of Ogun state

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has issued an alert to its customers regarding a temporary shutdown of its payment services scheduled for Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The company stated that the interruption is due to the company's scheduled system maintenance upgrade.

Eko DisCo plans scheduled maintenance Photo credit: nurphoto

Source: UGC

In a statement released by Babatunde Lasaki, General Manager of Corporate Communications at Eko DisCo, the scheduled maintenance will affect recharging for 10 hours on Tuesday.

It added that during the shutdown, customers will be unable to access various payment platforms, including online and mobile payment systems, as well as payments through third-party agents

The company assured that the electricity supply would remain uninterrupted during the maintenance period.

Customers have been advised to make necessary payments and settle any outstanding bills before the shutdown date to avoid service disruptions.

The statement reads:

"We are conducting a system maintenance upgrade of our payment platform on Tuesday, 22nd April, between 2:00 PM and 11:59 PM. During this period, our prepaid vending services will be unavailable. However, postpaid customers can still access our services and make payments through our approved payment partners.

"This maintenance is part of our ongoing efforts to improve our services and enhance your experience with us.

"Benefits of the Upgrade: A mobile-friendly self-service portal for easy access, A simplified payment process, Access to your consumption history, A new, user-friendly monthly bill format.

"To avoid any disruption in services, kindly recharge your meter before this deadline.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work to improve our services."

EKEDC to carry out system maintenance Photo credit: EKEDC

Source: Getty Images

Eko DisCo Customers

Eko Electricity Distribution Plc has been effectively supplying power to the southern part of Lagos State and the Agbara community in Ogun State.

These licensed areas are segmented into 12 districts - Lekki, Ibeju, Islands, Ajah, Ajele, Orile, Ijora, Apapa, Mushin, Festac, Ojo, and Agbara.

Approved payment providers for Eko Disco

Buypower

Capricorn Digital Ltd

Itex

IRecharge

Vatebra

Suez Electric

Penulo

Interswitch

Pay4Power

Pagatech

Coral Pay

Unified Paydirect

PalmPay

Fucil Datatech

OneCard

NERC orders compensation to consumers for poor service

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NERC has affirmed that if the distribution company an electricity consumer is affiliated with fails to deliver electricity for 90% of the hours within a month, compensation can be granted to the consumer.

This declaration was outlined in an official document endorsed by NERC's Chairman and its Commissioner for Legal Licensing and Compliance.

The document explains that the commission will assess the typical accessibility of the 11 kv and 33 kv feeders.

This evaluation will be based on the average hours of electricity distributed by the DisCos daily over one month.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng