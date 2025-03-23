Top 10 Oil-Producing Nigerian States With Highest Crude Output Per Barrel

As a leading oil-producing country in Africa, some Nigerian states contribute to the increase in the country’s oil output

Nigeria recently surpassed its OPEC quota by over 70,000 and aims to increase its oil output to 2.4 million barrels per day

According to data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), some oil-producing states contribute immensely

One of Africa’s leading oil-producing countries, Nigeria has crude oil as the fulcrum of its economy.

Nigeria’s Niger Delta region boasts several oil-rich states, contributing to the country’s daily output.

Nigeria surpasses OPEC Quota

Recently, the country surpassed its OPEC quota by over 70,000 barrels per day, lending credence to increased crude oil production in Nigeria.

While the oil industry has generated economic benefits such as investments, jobs and government revenue, the sector also faces several challenges.

Nigeria has revealed that it wants to increase oil output to 2.4 million barrels daily by the end of 2025 due to enhanced security and improved pipeline surveillance.

The Nigerian oil industry has also experienced improved investment and increased divestment from oil majors.

Shell sells its onshore assets

A previous report by Legit.ng reported that the Ressanssance Group completed the acquisition of Shell Nigeria Development Limited’s onshore assets for $2.5 billion.

The transaction will now see Shell rebranded as Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited.

The acquisition marks the end of Shell’s almost 100 years of operations in Nigeria’s onshore oil and gas. It is part of a more significant exit by foreign energy firms from Nigeria, including Exxon Mobil, Eni, and Equinor.

Shell’s sale to Renaissance, which comprises five companies, was disclosed in January. However, the deal was blocked in October last year by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

NUPRC cited Renaissance's lack of capacity to manage Shell’s massive assets, including 6.73 billion barrels of oil and condensates and 56.27 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Last December, Shell said it received approval from Nigeria’s minister of state for petroleum resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, for the $2.4 billion sale of onshore and shallow-water assets to the group.

BusinessDay reports that on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Tony Attah, managing director and CEO of Renaissance, disclosed the acquisition’s completion. According to Attah, the vision is to be Africa’s top oil and gas firm, powering energy security and industrialisation.

He expressed joy after the Nigerian government greenlighted the acquisition in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

According to experts, the oil industry is capital-intensive, providing relatively few jobs compared to manufacturing or agriculture. As a result, these oil-producing states experience high unemployment rates, fueling frustration and social unrest among young people.

Top-oil-producing states per barrel

Data by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NUPRC) shows that Nigerian states with the highest crude oil output per barrel.

Akwa Ibom - 504,000 barrels daily

Delta - 346,000 barrels daily

Rivers - 344,000 barres daily

Bayelsa - 290,000 barrels daily

Ondo - 90,000 barrels per day

Lagos - 40,000 barrels per day

Edo - 33,000 barrels per day

Imo - 17,000 barrels per day

Abia - 11,000 barrels per day

Anambra - 3,000 barrels per day

Vessels carrying Nigerian oil cargoes stranded at sea

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s oil sector faces a strong challenge as 12 March-loading crude cargoes remain stranded at sea and unsold, showing the weak demand for the country’s exports.

According to traders, as of March 10, 2025, buyers for the consignments were still being sought.

The slow sales come as Nigerian crude faces strong competition from Kazakh-origin light sour CPC Blend, US Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) and the Mediterranean sweet crudes in Europe.

