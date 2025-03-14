NNPC Retail has opened more filling stations giving Nigerians the chance to buy petrol at cheaper prices

The new stations are located in IMO, Bauchi and also Jigawa with plans for more across the country

NNPC Limited is currently in petrol price competition with Dangote refinery and has made promises to Nigerians

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited's retail division has expanded its fuel distribution network by opening new petrol stations in Jigawa, Imo, and Bauchi states.

The move comes amid growing petrol pricing competition with the Dangote Refinery.

In a statement posted on X, NNPC Retail said the new stations are now operational and will provide Nigerians with quality fuel at competitive prices.

"More stations, more convenience! We’re excited to welcome you to our newest station along Bauchi Road."

It also announced new locations in Owerri, Imo State, and Shuwarin, Jigawa State.

"More stations, more convenience! We’re excited to welcome you to our newest station along Bauchi Rd.

"Drive in today for quality fuel & great service. New Location, same great service! Your trusted fuel provider is now in Redemption Rd. Come experience quality service."

The specific locations for the petrol stations include:

Bauchi state: A new service station along Bachi-Kari Road, Bachi Local Government Area.

Imo state: A station on Redemption Road, Owerri West Local Government Area.

Jigawa state: A new outlet at KM 12, Gaya-Shuwarin, Fanisau Village.

NNPC Limited, the state-owned oil company, is aggressively expanding its retail operations to maintain a stronghold in the domestic fuel market.

This comes as the Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest privately-owned oil refinery, has begun supplying petrol and has already impacted market dynamics.

Previously, NNPC petrol station prices were used as a template to determine what other filling stations would charge, offering the cheapest prices.

However, the Dangote Refinery has now taken on that role, partnering with four downstream players to supply petrol at affordable rates.

Recently, the Dangote Group reduced petrol prices from N890 to N825 per litre at Ardova, MRS, Heyden, and Optima filling stations nationwide, lower than what is offered at NNPC retail stations.

This forced NNPC to adjust its prices to match those of Dangote's partners in the market.

With Nigeria now operating a market-driven pricing system, competition between the two oil giants is expected to continue in the years ahead.

Again Dangote reduced prices

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery escalated the petrol price war by quietly lowering the PMS price at its loading gantry.

The giant refinery reduced petrol prices from N825 per litre to N815.

This latest change is expected to make petrol at filling stations even cheaper than the current prices.

The development came as the plant introduced a new pricing structure on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

