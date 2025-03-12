Dangote Refinery has reduced fuel prices nationwide, earning praise from the Arewa Youths Initiative For Energy Reforms (AYIFER) for easing economic pressures during Ramadan

AYIFER urged the NNPCL to operationalize the Kaduna refinery to address fuel scarcity and long queues at filling stations

The group commended Dangote for breaking NNPCL’s monopoly, reducing corruption, and stabilizing fuel prices in Nigeria

The Arewa Youths Initiative For Energy Reforms (AYIFER), a coalition of northern energy experts, has applauded Dangote Refinery for its decision to reduce fuel prices nationwide.

The move, which comes during the holy month of Ramadan, has been hailed as a timely intervention to ease the financial burden on Nigerian households.

Dangote's petrol price reduction economy friendly - Yakubu

In a statement released on Tuesday, the group’s National Coordinator, Alhaji Bashir Al’Amin, and General Secretary, Engr. Gideon Yakubu, described the price cut as a critical step toward alleviating the economic challenges faced by many Nigerians.

They noted that the reduction is particularly impactful during Ramadan, a period when families often grapple with rising costs of essential goods.

AYIFER also urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to expedite efforts to operationalize the Kaduna refinery.

The group emphasized the need for swift action to address fuel scarcity and reduce the persistent queues at filling stations, which have become a source of frustration for many Nigerians.

Dangote praised for ending NNPCL monopoly

The statement highlighted Dangote Refinery’s consistent efforts to support the nation’s economy, citing its previous interventions during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Dangote has once again demonstrated its commitment to Nigeria’s well-being,” the statement read.

“During the yuletide season, the refinery partnered with MRS and other off-takers to ensure a seamless supply of petroleum products, allowing Nigerians to celebrate without the usual stress.”

The group also praised Dangote for challenging the monopoly previously held by the NNPCL, crediting the refinery with preventing fuel prices from skyrocketing to as high as N2,000 per litre.

“If not for Dangote’s intervention, the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries might still be non-functional today,” the statement added.

Alhaji's effort curbing corruption spread in O&G

AYIFER further noted that Dangote’s efforts have significantly reduced corruption in the petroleum sector, forcing many importers of adulterated fuel out of business.

“Those who continue to engage in fuel importation are now losing billions monthly, which is a positive development for the industry,” the statement said.

The group called on Nigerians, particularly Muslims observing Ramadan, to pray for Dangote’s continued success in the face of potential challenges.

“We have heard rumors of plans to sabotage Dangote’s operations by denying him access to crude oil. With collective prayers, we believe these plans will be thwarted,” the statement added.

In a public notice issued on February 26, 2024, Dangote Refinery announced that its official off-takers—MRS, Ardova (AP), and Heyden—would sell fuel at N860, N865, and N865 per litre, respectively.

The company stated that the price adjustment was part of its commitment to supporting Nigerians during Ramadan.

AYIFER concluded its statement by reiterating its call for the NNPCL to prioritize the revival of the Kaduna refinery, describing it as a vital legacy for the northern region.

“The Kaduna refinery remains a crucial asset for our region, and its operationalization is long overdue,” the group said.

Dangote announces new partner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Refinery had announced Optima Energy as its latest partner for the sale of petrol across the country.

Optima Energy joins MRS Nigeria, Ardova PLC, and Hyden as the other partners working directly with Dangote to sell affordable fuel.

