With fuel prices still high, many drivers in Lagos are rushing to Dangote refinery partner stations for cheaper options.

The high demand for Dangote’s lower-priced petrol and diesel has caused long queues at these stations, as motorists look for relief from expensive fuel elsewhere.

Dangote Refinery’s Fuel Price Slash Triggers Rush at AP, MRS, Heyden Filling Stations

Last week, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited reduced its ex-depot petrol price from N890 per litre to N825. This was the second price cut in February.

In a public notice, Dangote listed three partner stations in Lagos with new prices: MRS at N860 per litre, Ardova Petroleum (AP) at N865 per litre, and Heyden at N865 per litre.

A survey by Daily Sun over the weekend showed long queues at Dangote’s partner filling stations in Lagos, as many drivers waited to buy fuel.

At the MRS station on Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, a long line of vehicles stretched along the road. A similar situation was seen at Heyden station in Alapere, near the Third Mainland Bridge, as well as at MRS stations on Kodesho Street, Ikeja, and Old Abeokuta Expressway, Agege.

Some motorists, in separate interviews, said they were happy about the price difference, noting that saving N75 to N80 per litre was a big relief, especially for commercial drivers.

However, they urged Dangote to expand its partner stations to include independent and major marketers, making the cheaper fuel more accessible.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has continued to lower the prices of petrol and other refined products, bringing relief to Nigerians. This is the second petrol price reduction in February 2025, following an earlier N60 decrease at the start of the month.

In December 2024, during the festive season, the refinery also reduced petrol prices by N70.50, bringing the cost down from N970 to N899.50 per litre. This move was part of its effort to ease the cost of living and support Nigerians during the holidays.

Dangote Refinery’s Fuel Price Slash Triggers Rush at AP, MRS, Heyden Filling Stations

Dangote Petroleum Refinery assured a steady nationwide supply of its high-quality products, meeting local demand while supporting exports to boost foreign exchange earnings.

