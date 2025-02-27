The reason international oil corporations are experiencing difficulties supplying crude to domestic refiners has been revealed

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

In the framework of the Domestic Crude Oil Supply Obligation, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), has disclosed the reason why foreign oil companies are having trouble allocating crude to domestic refiners, such as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

According to him, the reason local refiners aren't receiving the necessary allocations is because most IOCs have signed pre-production agreements to assure the offtake of crude products with steady consumers.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja at the ongoing Nigeria Energy International Summit, Lokpobiri made this revelation.

Local refiners recently accused the regulator of not providing enough crude oil to local refineries, which prevented domestic refiners from producing as much as they could. They claimed that the authorities preferred to grant licenses for the importation of gasoline.

The downstream regulator stated that less than half of the country's daily gasoline consumption is accounted for by the three main refineries currently in operation.

However, the refiners contended that the government's refusal to provide these facilities with enough crude was the only reason local refiners were not running at full capacity.

It was discovered that, due to neither the DSCO nor any special arrangement, local refineries were not supplied with a single barrel of oil for almost six months.

How the minister reacts

Speaking on the matter in Abuja on Wednesday, however, the oil minister stated that raising petroleum production was the best way to resolve the problem.

In order to meet both internal and foreign commitments, he emphasized the necessity of additional investments to increase crude oil production.

“Today, we have a challenge with domestic crude oil supply obligation, which is provided for in the Petroleum Industry Act, but we cannot keep what we do not produce. But you can’t keep what you don’t produce. You can’t keep what you have already committed.

“I do know that most of you know the companies operating in Nigeria had commitments when they were raising funds for investment. But if we increase our production, we’ll be able to get more volumes, satisfy both our domestic obligation and also satisfy our external obligations.”

He claimed that the underwhelming performance of Nigeria's oil and gas sector is due to the difficulties faced by businesses involved in the upstream sector.

He emphasized that local refineries have been adversely affected by the upstream sector's poor performance, which has made it challenging for them to obtain crude oil feedstock for operations.

“The reason why we are struggling in the entire sector is because the upstream is underperforming. And once the upstream succeeds, the midstream will succeed, and the downstream will succeed. I believe the only way we can increase our upstream development is by investments. And these investments will not come for less,” he said.

He asserts that Nigeria has the capacity to emerge as a significant force in the world market for oil and gas, but this calls for a stable and predictable legal and regulatory environment.

“That is why, within the short period we’ve been in office, less than one and a half years, you can agree with me that we are making steady progress. We are guaranteeing a stable, predictable regulatory and legal framework. We are making policies that will make our fiscals globally competitive,” he added.

