The Nigerian government has reported an improvement in its crude oil production, meeting its assigned OPEC quota

The country said it had achieved and exceeded the 1.5 million barrels per day of oil production quota assigned by OPEC

It disclosed that it produced between 1.66 million barrels of crude and 1.74mbpd in January, exceeding its assigned OPEC quota by 39,000bpd

Nigeria has met and exceeded the oil production quota set by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) disclosed this recently.

Nigeria targets 3 million barrels in 2025

In January 2025, the country focused on increasing oil production, raising average daily crude production to 1.538 million barrels, almost 39,000 more than the 1.5 million barrels per day set for it by the global oil cartel.

In the last three years, Africa’s largest oil producer has consistently failed to meet its OPEC quota, despite reportedly raising oil output from 1 million barrels in 2024,

Although the Federal Government said it raised production from 1mbpd, it could not meet the OPEC quota in 2024.

However, the Nigerian government began 2025 positively, increasing production from 1.4 million barrels daily to 1.5 in the first month of the year.

Nigeria achieves the highest production in January

Punch reports that the NUPRC said oil production, including condensate, increased to 1.74 million barrels in January, from 1.6 in December 2024, but still fell below the two million barrels target.

According to the NUPRC, the country recorded the lowest production of 1.66 million barrels per day and the highest of 1.79mbpd in the period under review.

Nigeria has battled crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism for several years, stopping it from meeting its assigned OPEC quota.

Oil minister sets new goals

However, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, expressed optimism that the country could hit the targeted three million barrels this year, insisting it would increase production by adhering to the new US slogan.

The Minister noted that the three million barrels target would include condensates, saying that Nigeria would raise production without having challenges with OPEC.

The chief executive of NUPRC, Gbenga Komolafe said that the agency is proactive and determined regarding oil production.

Experts say the new milestone keeps the country as the largest oil producer in Africa.

