Global and regional stakeholders are set to converge in Lagos to advance the development and adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a viable and clean alternative fuel source in Nigeria and across Africa at the 2nd CNG Africa Expo - Nigeria 2025.

Holding March 3-4, at the Balmoral convention centre, Victoria Island Lagos, the event will run alongside the 6th West Africa LPG Expo - thus bringing together two of the continent's major clean energy events under one roof.

Organisations lend voices in CNG support

Supported by leading global and regional organizations, including the World Liquid Gas Association, Nigerian Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), Asia Pacific Natural Gas Vehicle Associations, LPG Marketing Companies Association of Ghana, Ghana LPG Operators Association

(GLiPGOA), Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), and the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), the gathering will serve as a broad platform for business growth, networking, and vital discussions on Africa's clean energy transition.

According to the organizers, the support and participation of the listed bodies underscores a shared commitment to promoting sustainable and affordable energy solutions across the African continent.

Featuring over 100 exhibitors presenting state-of-the-art products and technologies, the event represents the region's largest assembly of industry leaders and innovators.

In addition, the conference will feature a distinguished line-up of dignitaries and speakers, offering attendees exclusive insights into policy developments, market trends, and the latest advancements in clean energy.

Participants to engage investors

Participants will also have the chance to engage with global investors interested in investment opportunities within the CNG and LPG industries, build strategic partnerships, and gain valuable knowledge from industry experts.

CNG Africa and LPG Expo are premier platforms driving growth, innovation, and sustainability in the clean energy sector.

Through expert-led conferences, strategic networking, and industry collaborations, they connect thousands of professionals, fostering knowledge exchange and business expansion. With a proven track record of facilitating industry connections, these expos continue to champion Africa's transition to cleaner energy solutions.

Good news as Nigeria launches loan for CNG conversion

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), and the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas Ltd launched the Credit Access for Light and Mobility Fund.

This took place in Abuja during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the three agencies.

The goal of this program is to offer reasonably priced credit for solar energy adoption and car conversions to compressed natural gas.

