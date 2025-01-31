The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and other marketers have continued to import petroleum products despite the presence of refineries

The state oil firm and the marketers imported over 633 million litres of petrol and diesel between January 1 and 29 2025

The development comes despite the Dangote, Port Harcourt and Warri refineries having a combined refining capacity of 800,000 barrels per day

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and oil marketers imported over 633 million litres of petrol and diesel in January 2025 despite the presence of Dangote, Warri and Port Harcourt refineries.

According to data on PMS and diesel imports by the companies, they brought in over 458 million litres of PMS and 174 million litres of diesel in one month.

NNPC leads marketers in fuel imports

Some dealers said the move was to address domestic fuel shortages. Experts argue that the $20 billion Dangote Refinery could meet Nigeria’s needs.

The development shows a continued dependence on imports, as the country moves to enhance local refining capacity and reduce dependency on imported petroleum products.

It also negates earlier public promises by the marketers to focus on domestic supply following the coming on-stream of Port Harcourt, Warri, and Dangote refineries.

Breakdown of fuel imports by NNPC

A document showing the amount of imported fuel into Nigeria reveals that the NNPC imported the highest fuel at 158.740 metric tonnes of petrol.

This means the state oil firm imported about 212.87 million litres of petrol between January 1 and 29, 2025.

The NNPC also imported 62,866 metric tonnes of diesel into Nigeria in the review period, representing 120.1 million litres.

Experts are worried that Nigeria still depends on imported fuel despite three functional refineries, with a combined production capacity exceeding 800,000 barrels daily.

The continued importation of petroleum products raises questions about the effectiveness of the refineries in achieving energy sufficiency.

Punch reports that the breakdown shows that NNPC imported the products via nine vessels delivered at the Apapa, Tin Can and Calabar ports.

The import document revealed that the first consignment carried 15,000 metric tonnes of petrol, amounting to 20.12 million litres at the Calabar port.

Another vessel carrying NNPC cargoes arrived on January 16, 2025, at Calabar with 15,000 metric tonnes of fuel.

Vessels carrying products at the Lagos ports berthed on January 13, 22, and 27, 2025, with 128,740 metric tonnes, representing 172.64 million litres.

The national oil firm received three vessels at the Lagos ports on January 9 and 16, conveying 62,866 metric tonnes representing 74.81 million litres.

Breakdown of fuel imports by marketers

Other marketers such as Bovas, A.A. Rano, Matrix, Raj, and AYM Shafa continue to import fuel, cumulatively importing 246.02 million litres of petrol and 99.96 million litres of diesel.

Other importers are Chipet Oil, Menu, WosbasB, Shorelink, and Prudent Prado, which landed their cargoes at the Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Warri ports for distribution.

According to reports, Matrix imported the highest volume with 126.89 million litres of fuel.

The national publicity secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Ukadike, said the Port Harcourt refinery still operates skeletally despite commencing operations two months ago.

The IPMAN spokesman said the refinery is yet to achieve full production despite promises by NNPC officials.

Imported petrol prices fall

A previous report by Legit.ng disclosed that the landing cost of petrol dropped to N922 per litre, below the one sold by the Dangote Refinery.

Oil marketers have revealed that the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, has dropped to N922.65 per litre as of Friday, January 24.

This was disclosed in the updates published by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN).

This reduction reflects various expenses, including shipping, import duties, and exchange rates.

Marketers sign deal to sell Dangote Refinery petrol

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) said it has inked a deal to begin distributing Dangote petrol.

The national president of PETROAN, Billy Gillis-Harry, confirmed this on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

The PETROAN boss said the association will now begin the sale and distribution of Dangote Refinery’s petrol and the agreement will end price differences at filling stations.

