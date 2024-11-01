NNPC Limited, through its foundation, has announced plans to provide free screenings for breast, cervical, and prostate cancers

The target is for 3,000 Nigerians across six geo-political zones and will also include workshop and education

NNPC said its mission is to enhance health access and contribute its quote in addressing Nigeria’s rising cancer cases

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCl) through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, NNPC Foundation, has announced a new project offering free cancer screenings nationwide.

The project titled “Cancer Awareness and ZSX Screening” will also include health education, workshops, and consultations to raise awareness about early symptoms, preventive health practices, and the importance of regular screenings.

NNPC shares objective

In a statement signed by Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd, the company plans to work with local health authorities and healthcare experts.

The campaign will bring screening services to approximately 3,000 individuals across the six geo-political zones, with centres in Kaduna, Rivers, Ondo, Benue, Imo, and Gombe,

It will focus on breast, cervical, and prostate cancers, aiming to provide critical early detection services for at-risk populations.

NNPC Foundation Managing Director Emmanuella Arukwe in the statement said:

"This campaign goes beyond screenings; it’s focused on saving lives, raising awareness, and creating access to preventive care for Nigerians most in need.

"Cancer remains one of Nigeria's most pressing health challenges, with over 79,000 cancer-related deaths each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Prostate and liver cancers are the most common among Nigerian men, while women are predominantly affected by breast and cervical cancers.

"Many cancer cases in Nigeria are detected in late stages, a trend often linked to limited screening facilities, cultural stigmas, and insufficient public awareness."

