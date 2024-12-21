Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has dismissed claims suggesting that the recently rehabilitated Port Harcourt Refinery has ceased operations.

According to NNPC, the refinery remains fully functional.

Earlier on Saturday, media reports alleged that the distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), which had just resumed, halted last Friday, leaving the refinery's 18-arm loading bay inactive.

"Fully operational" NNPC clears the air on state of Port Harcourt refinery

Port Harcourt refinery fully operational

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, described the reports as baseless and "totally false".

He said:

"We wish to clarify that such reports are totally false as the refinery is fully operational as verified a few days ago by former Group Managing Directors of NNPC."

Soneye stated that preparations for the day’s loading activities are currently underway at the refinery.

He urged the public to disregard such reports, describing them as mere fabrications by individuals seeking to engineer artificial fuel scarcity and exploit Nigerians.

