A recent finding has shown that Nigeria's petrol is cheaper than what is obtained in other West African countries

The report revealed that Nigeria’s petrol is 58% cheaper than in Ghana, Benin Republic and The Gambia

The development has led to thriving smuggling activities along Nigeria’s borders as smugglers take advantage of porous borders

A recent report has shown that petrol sold in Nigeria is relatively cheaper than in other West African countries.

Despite the removal of the petrol subsidy, Nigeria’s petrol is still 58% cheaper than what is available in neighbouring countries, leading to thriving smuggling businesses in border towns.

Petrol price differences in Nigeria and other countries

A random sampling of prices in some West African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, and the Benin Republic shows that petrol is sold at an average price of N1,671 per litre, 58% higher than in Nigeria.

Data from the domestic markets of selected countries shows that petrol sells 600 CFA per litre in the Benin Republic, equivalent to N1,649 per litre.

In Ghana, the product costs Ghc14.35 per litre, which represents N1,530. In The Gambia, it costs D77.89 per litre, which represents N1,853 per litre.

Checks reveal that smugglers use waterways, bottles, cans, and land borders to conduct large-scale smuggling activities.

Findings reveal that the operators, which include children and women, also retail the product in cans and bottles across the borders.

Nigeria Customs intercept millions of litres of petrol

Vanguard reports that the Nigeria Customs Service Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maidawa, said petrol smuggling has continued, saying that more than 10 trucks have been intercepted between June 2024 and the date via Operation Whirlwind, founded by the service to combat petrol smuggling.

The report said the service intercepted many shipments of smuggled petrol, disrupting several organised networks.

The move also led to the detection of smuggling methods and the arrest of key players in the illicit business.

Top African countries with the highest fuel prices

Also, a recent Legit.ng report shows that African countries continue to pay high fuel prices amid changes in global oil markets.

Although many African countries, including Nigeria, witnessed a decrease in November 2024, high fuel prices remain a burden.

According to Global Petrol Prices platform data, the average global fuel price is currently $1.24 per litre (N2,096), compared to $1.27 per litre (N2,146) last month.

NNPC reportedly suspends petrol imports by marketers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has directed oil marketers to halt petrol imports, stating that the Dangote Refinery has sufficient capacity to meet domestic needs.

According to reports, the directive came amid a high-level meeting in Abuja attended by NNPC Group CEO Mele Kyari, representatives of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMAN), and key stakeholders.

Representatives of 11 PLc, Matrix, AA Rano, and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) were also present at the meeting.

