The pump price of Premium Motor Spirit has dropped recently compared to a few weeks ago

In contrast to previous weeks at N1400 and N1500, price decreased to N1120 and N1,125 at gas stations

The monitoring committee said increased supply resulted in lower prices among independent marketers

The pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as gasoline, has decreased compared to a few weeks ago.

Based on recent survey, the pump price was observed to be between N1120 and N1,125 at petrol stations, as opposed to N1400 and N1500 per liter in prior weeks.

The survey revealed that, despite having a comparatively lower price than other stores run by independent marketers in the city, major marketers like the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd.'s outlet off Itam junction, in the outskirts of Uyo, have fewer customers waiting in line to purchase their goods, the Whisler Newspaper observed.

A similar experience occurred at other gas stations along Aka Etinan Road, where gas was sold without significant pressure.

Godwin Ekpo, the chairman of the Petroleum Product Monitoring Committee (PPMC), pointed out that steady fuel sales at stations designated by the NNPC and some major marketers have increased supply, which has resulted in lower prices among independent marketers.

Legit.ng reported that filling stations nationwide are expected to adjust pump prices again following the crash in fuel landing costs in Lagos, Edo, Port Harcourt, and other states.

The landing cost of freighting fuel to Nigeria fell to N935.94 per litre, and aviation fuel crashed to N1,117.48 per litre.

A report by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), published on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, also indicated that the landing cost of diesel dropped to N1,071.8 per litre, calculated at the exchange rate of N1,659.37 per dollar.

The report disclosed that the landing cost comprised multiple factors, such as finance charges calculated at an annual rate of 32% over 30 days, freight costs over 10 days, and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) fees covering mooring and towage.

Cheapest and most expensive states to buy petrol in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Bureau of Statistics said the average retail price of a litre of petrol increased by N1,030.46 in September 2024.

Yobe, Sokoto, and Kebbi states had the lowest average retail prices for petrol at N939.38, N961.67, and N986.67, respectively.

Lastly, in the zonal profile, the North-West Zone recorded the highest average retail price, N1,036.52, while the North-East Zone had the lowest price, N1,014.55.

