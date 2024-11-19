The list of countries with the highest petrol prices in the month of November 2024 has been revealed

Despite Nigeria paying above N1,200 per litre for a litre, the country is missing among the top 10 African countries

Central Africa Republic, Senegal, and Zimbabwe lead the top 10 table with the highest petrol prices in Africa

African countries continue to pay high prices amid changes in global oil markets.

Although many African countries, including Nigeria, witnessed a decrease in November 2024, high fuel prices remain a burden.

New fuel prices

According to data from the Global Petrol Prices platform, the average global fuel price is currently $1.24 per litre (N2,096), compared to $1.27 per litre (N2,146) last month.

The data showed that the Central Africa Republic, Senegal, Seychelles, Ivory Coast, Mauritius, and Sierra Leone recorded fuel price decreases in November compared to the previous month.

In contrast, BusinessInsider reports Zimbabwe reported a slight increase in fuel prices.

Malawi's fuel price remained unchanged, while Guinea and Kenya entered the top ten list for the first time this month.

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices

Central Africa Republic: $1.780 (N3,002)

Senegal: $1.611 (N2,719)

Zimbabwe: $1.510 (N2,552)

Seychelles: $1.489 (N2,513)

Malawi: $1.458 (N2,462)

Ivory Coast: $1.424 (N2,405)

Mauritius: $1.405 (N2,373)

Guinea: $1.390 (N2,349)

Sierra Leone: $1.387 (N2,344)

Kenya: $1.385 (N2,342)

Nigeria's fuel prices

Checks by Legit.ng on Sunday, November 17, 2024, show that petrol stations have slashed prices by as much as N75 per litre.

At the Lado petrol station along the Iju-Ishaga axis, officials were seen dispensing petrol to motorists at N1,050 from N1,125 it sold the product last week.

In the global ranking, Nigeria's fuel price is ranked as the 15th cheapest in November.

NNPC gives conditions for buying Dangote petrol

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NNPC has debunked a recent report saying it has ended petrol import in favour of local refineries such as Dangote Refinery.

The national oil company called the report a misrepresentation and misinterpretation of fact.

On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, a report attributed to the NNPC’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, said that the state oil firm had stopped importing fuel to support domestic refineries.

