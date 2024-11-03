Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

Numerous electricity users have recently expressed dissatisfaction with their electricity distribution companies over various issues, particularly service quality. This article aims to help them identify the correct channel to follow to escalate their complaints to the appropriate authority.

Often, consumers cannot switch to other electricity distribution companies (DisCos) due to their location and must instead seek legitimate and effective methods to address their complaints.

Note that appeals may be dismissed if the Forum finds them to be frivolous, vexatious, or without sufficient merit. Photo credit - AEDC, Tunnel

Source: UGC

Unfortunately, many customers are unaware of their rights or the proper channels to formally submit complaints against their electricity providers to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Overbilling tops customers' complaints

According to a recent report from the NERC, 1,220,245 complaints were lodged through its customer complaint units in 2023, with most issues concerning overbilling and metering concerns among electricity users.

Other grievances included load shedding, power outages, disconnections, billing discrepancies, metering challenges, and delays in reconnection services.

It would be recalled that earlier this year, NERC imposed a penalty of N10.5 billion on the 11 DisCos operating in the country for failing to adhere to the regulations concerning the capping of estimated bills for customers without meters.

Legit.ng has outlined the essential steps required under NERC's Customer Complaints Redress Mechanism to help customers formally file and resolve complaints.

STEP 1: DisCos’ Customer Complaints Units (CCU)

When a customer encounters an issue, their initial step should be to contact the Customer Complaints Unit (CCU) of the distribution company responsible for electricity in their area.

Customers need to submit a written complaint to the nearest CCU for their DisCo and obtain an acknowledgment of the complaint. This confirmation may be necessary if the issue needs to be escalated beyond the CCU.

The distribution company is generally required to address and resolve the complaint within 15 working days, depending on the complexity of the matter.

STEP 2: NERC Consumer Forum

Suppose a customer is unsatisfied with the resolution provided by the Customer Complaints Unit (CCU) or experiences delays or unresolved issues. In that case, they may escalate their complaint to the nearest NERC Consumer Forum office.

NERC has set up these Forum offices to handle complaints that the CCUs have not successfully resolved.

Customers can find the location of these Forum offices through this link: https://nerc.gov.ng/forum-offices/.

The Forum offices are strategically located in the operational regions of distribution companies to facilitate customer support.

NERC has established the FORUM in the operational areas of distribution companies.

The functions of the Forum include, but are not limited to:

Resolve customer complaints not attended to at the DisCo level

Reverse undue charges to an aggrieved party

Prevent unfair business practices

Give direction for the withdrawal of hazardous electrical services being offered

Provide the basis for compensating an aggrieved party

All appeals are recorded and acknowledged within three working days of receipt. Within ten days, the Forum will determine whether to accept or decline the appeal for a hearing.

Note that appeals may be dismissed if the Forum finds them to be frivolous, vexatious, or without sufficient merit.

STEP 3: NERC HQ

If one is not satisfied with the Forum’s resolution of your complaint, they may escalate it to NERC by submitting a complaint, along with all supporting documents, through: https://nerc.freshdesk.com/support/tickets/new.

Alternatively, they can reach NERC headquarters by calling 02013444331 or 09088999244 or emailing their complaint details to complaints@nerc.gov.ng.

NERC will review the case, including the procedures followed by the DisCo and the Forum, to reach their decision.

FG gives orders to reduce electricity export

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that NERC plans to improve power supply for local consumers.

It instructed the System Operator (SO) to limit the electricity sent to other countries to 6% of what is supplied domestically.

The countries affected are Togo, Benin Republic, and Niger Republic.

This decision follows years of unpaid bills and high debt from these countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng