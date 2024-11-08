Dangote Group recently raised concerns that off-spec petroleum products were imported into the country by marketers

Marketers have responded to the allegation and confirmed that government agencies test product

Dangote refinery has consistently stressed that there is no need for importation as it has enough product

Oil marketers in Nigeria have addressed recent allegations from the Dangote Group regarding the importation of substandard fuel into the country.

The marketers defended their sourcing practices and noted that the Standards Organisation of Nigeria and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority certify the imported petrol that is imported into Nigeria

The controversy began when the Dangote Group claimed that dealers imported off-spec petroleum products into the country.

It added that NMDPRA does not have the capacity to test products.

The comment was not well received by marketers, who accused Dangote of trying to stifle competition in line with the Petroleum Industry Act.

Oil marketers deny importing substandard product

Speaking to journalists, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, Robert Dickerman, denied the claims made by Dangote.

Dickerman pointed out that independent inspectors, NMDPRA and SON, among others inspect products

His words:

"We can’t bring in off-spec products into this country.”

Punch reports that SON confirmed that it was involved in the testing of imported petroleum products

The official added that the organisation operates its own laboratory facility to check if the commodities are off-spec or not.

Also, a major marketer who spoke said there are three testing stages, starting from the port.

"I am aware that the NMDPRA conducts tests on all imported products. They took a sample from our recent import while it was still on the mother vessel at Atlas Cove, before it was transferred to Apapa.

"At the point of discharge, another sample was taken before we were allowed to store it in our tanks. The NMDPRA has certified laboratories they rely on, and while we also have our own lab, they require their own certification before approving any product.

"The testing process includes three stages: first, when the vessel arrives in Nigeria at Atlas Cove; second, at the point of discharge, before it’s allowed into our storage tanks; and finally, on the day we begin loading, they conduct yet another test."

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has also debunked claims of importing adulterated fuel into Nigeria.

Fuel price crashes by N80

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) announced a drop in the landing cost of fuel.

MEMAN noted that the landing cost of PMS fell to N939.86 per litre on November 1, 2024, from N981 per litre on September 25, 2024.

An investigation by Legit.ng also showed changes at filling stations, with pump prices adjusting from N1,200 to N1,120 per litre, leaving a margin of N80.

