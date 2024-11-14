Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) given their views on the planned phase-out of Unistar meters

It said this after orders from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to halt any replacement efforts

IKEDC spokesman argued that since NERC is their regulator, its rules and regulations govern their operations and actions

Amid orders from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to halt any replacement efforts, Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) given their views on the planned phase-out of Unistar meters.

DiisCos said the unistar meters are incompatible with the new STS 2.0 metering system. Photo Credit: IKEDC

Recall that DisCos were instructed by the FCCPC to postpone meter replacements in order to avoid any possible interruptions and higher expenses for consumers who are already struggling financially.

Since Unistar meters are incompatible with the new STS 2.0 metering system, the DisCos had warned that they would be phased out today November 14 and encouraged users to apply for replacement meters.

FG orders DisCos to stop replacemnet

The Federal Government ordered the Ikeja Electricity and Eko Electricity discos to immediately stop replacing Unistar-prepared meters that were scheduled to start today, claiming non-compliance with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission's (NERC) directive.

The FCCPC recently announced that its directive is still in effect and that the two DisCos will face harsh repercussions if they attempt to violate it.

“It is essential to clarify that Ikeja and Eko DisCos cannot proceed with the withdrawal or replacement of the Unistar meters unless they fully comply with NERC’s Order on Structured Replacement of Faulty and Obsolete End-user Customer Meters in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (Order No. NERC/246/2021).

“The order mandates that meter replacements must be prompt, without disrupting service and at no cost to the consumer; and ensuring that consumers are not subjected to estimated billing due to delayed installations,” it stated.

How DisCos react

The General Manager of Corporate Communications of EKEDC, Babatunde Lasaki told The Guardian that the DisCo was complying with the regulator to maintain the status quo for now.

Lasaki responded to the FCCPC's statement about disobeying the instruction by arguing that since NERC is their regulator, its rules and regulations govern their operations and actions.

“The DisCos are working with our regulators and other parties to come to an amicable resolution for all concerned,” he said.

Kingsley Okotie, Ikeja Electric's general manager of corporate communications, told The Guardian that the company is also adhering to the regulator's position on the phase-out.

“The position of regulation on this issue is clear and as such Ikeja Electric as a responsible organization that operates within the ambit of the law will not do otherwise but rather continue to work with our industry regulator (NERC) and other critical stakeholders in the sector to address grey areas as we progress,” he said.

