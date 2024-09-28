Kingsley Obiukwu, a Nigerian entrepreneur, has disclosed that the just-ended UNGA79 was a powerful platform for energy investors

He said the platform provided an opportunity for Nigerian businesses to address issues with energy funding and investment

The founder of Kingsley Obiukwu noted that he joined the conversation that addresses initiatives that will make a lasting impact on communities

The founder of the Kingsley Obiukwu Foundation, Kingsley Obiukwu, disclosed that the just-concluded United Nations General Assembly is a viable portal for investment and expansion in the energy sector.

Kingsley disclosed this at the Nigerian Consulate in New York with distinguished dignitaries in attendance, including His Excellency Vice President Kasim Shettima of Nigeria, who delivered a powerful address highlighting critical global issues.

Obiukwu discusses issues around community development

His Excellency Caleb Mutfwang, the esteemed Governor of Plateau State, and His Excellency Dauda Lawal, the respected Governor of Zamfara State, were also present. Alongside these leaders, many other influential world figures and prominent captains of industry graced the occasion, making it a significant gathering of minds and ideas.

Kingsley also noted that he joined the conversation that addresses initiatives that will make a lasting impact in communities and beyond. This initiative is part of the foundation's efforts to address pressing social issues and foster positive change on a broader scale.

Recall that the recently concluded Unity Cup, hosted by the Kingsley Obiukwu Foundation, ignited a nationwide conversation about the power of sports in bringing communities together. Like its other impactful endeavours, the foundation continues to inspire initiatives for societal development.

“On the sidelines of the ongoing UNGA79, we gathered with several Nigerian state governors at the Nigerian Consulate in New York to meet with potential foreign investors in the energy sector. During the session, investors presented their portfolios and shared detailed insights into the innovative solutions and opportunities their organisations could bring to Nigeria's growing energy landscape.

“It was a productive exchange to foster partnerships to drive sustainable energy development and strengthen economic ties between Nigeria and the global community.

“The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is a crucial platform for world leaders to unite and address pressing global challenges. It provides an opportunity to create pathways for a more inclusive and sustainable future for all,” he said.

