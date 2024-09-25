Aliko Dangote has criticized NNPC Limited's decision to reduce its stake in his 650,000 barrels refinery

NNPC had initially agreed to invest 20% but reduced it to 7.2%, which Dangote calls a big mistake

He has also closed the door for any future investment, stressing that the agreement has been concluded

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man and President of the Dangote Group, has called the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) decision to reduce investment in its crude oil refinery in Lagos a huge mistake.

Speaking during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, Dangote confirmed that NNPCL has scaled down its ownership of his refinery from 20% to 7.2%.

The richest man in Africa stressed that NNPC's move is a big mistake.

Dangote explains the situation with NNPC

His words:

"We offered NNPC a good deal. Initially, the agreement was that they would pay us $1 billion upfront on a deal worth $2.79 billion.

"They paid the $1 billion over a year and a half ago. The remaining amount was divided into two parts: one portion involved deducting $2 from every barrel of crude they supplied to us, up to 300,000 barrels per day, until one-third of the balance was settled. The other one-third would come from their profits.

"It's unclear why NNPC decided to opt out of this arrangement. They wanted to change the terms, preferring to pay cash instead of continuing with the original method. So, we agreed to a new deal, cancelling the previous one. This new agreement gave them one year to pay the outstanding $1.8 billion without interest. The deadline was June.

"However, in June, they informed us that they had changed their minds and wanted to keep their stake at 7.2%. We agreed, leaving us with the remaining shares while they retained 7.2%. In my opinion, they made a big mistake."

Dangote also stated that there is no more room for renegotiation on the refinery ownership issue.

"The agreement is finished, dead, completed. It’s 7.2%."

Dangote begins petrol sale

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that more than 300 NNPC Limited trucks are at the Dangote Refinery to load petrol, which will then be sold to marketers.

This development will help eradicate petrol scarcity in the country; there are indications it will make petrol cheaper.

Nigerians currently pay between N900 and over N1,200 per litre across various filling stations in the country.

