Oil marketers have expressed their opinions on the new petrol pump prices announced by NNPC Limited.

They are concerned that the high petrol price from the Dangote Refinery will drive more companies to import PMS.

The marketers who control a large segment of the fuel market have also predicted the actual price of petrol based on NNPC's new estimates

Oil marketers, including the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), and the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), have reacted to the latest petrol prices announced by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

Legit.ng reported that the NNPC announced an adjustment in its petrol pump price after purchasing in dollars from the Dangote Refinery, dashing Nigerians' hopes for a reduction.

A Breakdown of petrol pricing is as follows:

Borno State – N1,019.22 per litre

Sokoto State – N999.22 per litre

Kano State – N999.22 per litre

Kaduna State – N999.22 per litre

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – N992.22 per litre

Rivers State – N980.22 per litre

Oyo State – N960.22 per litre

Lagos State – N950.22 per litre

Major oil marketers expressed worries

The Nigerian downstream sector players have expressed their opinions on the new petrol pricing announced by the NNPC Limited.

Punch reports that MOMAN has expressed worries that the high price of petrol sourced from the Dangote Refinery could trigger increased importation of petrol by other marketers.

The marketer further highlighted potential variations in petrol prices at filling stations, stressing that the actual price Nigerians may pay could reach up to N1,200 per litre, depending on the location.

Similarly, IPMAN, which controls a large majority of petrol stations in the country, has voiced concerns about the price of petrol from the Dangote Refinery.

The group urged NNPC to ensure that domestically refined fuel does not exceed the price of imported petrol.

Speaking on Channels Television, John Kekeocha, IPMAN's National Welfare Officer, questioned the rationale behind higher prices for domestically produced fuel, warning that such pricing would undermine the gains of domestic refining.

He argued that the pricing strategy for locally refined petrol should benefit Nigerians by offering more affordable options.

Kekeocha remarked:

"If NNPC sells Dangote’s products higher than imported ones, then what was all the celebration for?"

More reactions to NNPC petrol price

PETROAN President Billy Gillis-Harry described the petrol prices announced by NNPC as "terrifying."

While acknowledging the transparency in the NNPC’s price breakdown, he noted that the national oil company did not disclose whether it profited from Dangote’s selling price.

Gillis-Harry said.

"This is the kind of transparency we need in the industry so the public understands the pricing structure. However, the good news is that PMS will be available, preventing a business shutdown due to fuel scarcity.

NNPC unveils six new locations for CNG

In related news, Legit.ng reported that NNPC Ltd has called on Nigerians to consider switching to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The NNPC has ramped up efforts to expand the availability of CNG at its filling stations nationwide amid rising petrol prices.

The company said CNG stations are now available in Abuja at Gaduwa, Wuse, Gudu, Dei Dei, Ushafa, and Gwagwalada.

