Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has deployed over 100 truck fleet to the Dangote Refinery on Saturday, September 14, ahead of petrol loading.

The development comes as the refinery prepares to start releasing petrol on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

NNPC trucks at the Dangote refinery waiting to load petrol Photo credit: nnpclimited

Source: Getty Images

Photos released at the refinery by NNPC showed rows of NNPC-branded tanker trucks positioned along the access roads leading to Africa’s largest oil refinery.

NNPC, in a message shared on social media, reads:

"In preparation for the Dangote Refinery's scheduled petrol loading on Sunday, September 15, 2024, NNPC Ltd. has been mobilizing trucks to the refinery's fuel loading gantry in Ibeju-Lekki.

"As of Saturday afternoon, NNPC Ltd. had deployed over 100 trucks, with hundreds more en route."

Good news for nigeria

The appearance of the NNPCL trucks signifies a major step in efforts to stabilize Nigeria’s domestic fuel supply.

There have been high expectations surrounding the first petrol shipments from the Dangote Refinery, which are believed to help reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuel—a practice that has long strained the country's economy and foreign exchange reserves

NNPC, Dangote reach agreement

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has confirmed Sunday, September 15, 2024, as the date the Dangote Refinery will begin the distribution of petrol.

Zacch Adedeji, Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) who is a member of the Presidential Committee on the Sale of Crude Oil and Refined Products, revealed that NNPCL will start supplying 385,000 barrels of crude oil per day to the Dangote Refinery beginning October 1, 2024, in naira.

Adedeji elaborated on the terms of the deal, stating that while the refinery’s diesel will be available for purchase by any interested off-taker, petrol will be sold exclusively to NNPCL, which will then distribute the product to marketers.

His words

“From October 1, NNPCL will begin the supply of approximately 385,000 barrels of crude oil per day to the Dangote Refinery, to be paid for in naira.

“In return, the refinery will supply PMS and diesel of equivalent value to the domestic market, also payable in naira.

"Diesel will be sold in Naira by the Dangote Refinery to any interested off-taker, while PMS will be sold only to NNPCL. NNPCL will then distribute the petrol to various marketers, with all associated regulatory costs also being paid in naira.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng