Photos: NNPC Speaks As Trucks Line Up at Dangote Refinery Waiting Petrol
Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has deployed over 100 truck fleet to the Dangote Refinery on Saturday, September 14, ahead of petrol loading.
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
The development comes as the refinery prepares to start releasing petrol on Sunday, September 15, 2024.
Photos released at the refinery by NNPC showed rows of NNPC-branded tanker trucks positioned along the access roads leading to Africa’s largest oil refinery.
NNPC, in a message shared on social media, reads:
"In preparation for the Dangote Refinery's scheduled petrol loading on Sunday, September 15, 2024, NNPC Ltd. has been mobilizing trucks to the refinery's fuel loading gantry in Ibeju-Lekki.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
"As of Saturday afternoon, NNPC Ltd. had deployed over 100 trucks, with hundreds more en route."
Good news for nigeria
The appearance of the NNPCL trucks signifies a major step in efforts to stabilize Nigeria’s domestic fuel supply.
There have been high expectations surrounding the first petrol shipments from the Dangote Refinery, which are believed to help reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuel—a practice that has long strained the country's economy and foreign exchange reserves
NNPC, Dangote reach agreement
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has confirmed Sunday, September 15, 2024, as the date the Dangote Refinery will begin the distribution of petrol.
Zacch Adedeji, Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) who is a member of the Presidential Committee on the Sale of Crude Oil and Refined Products, revealed that NNPCL will start supplying 385,000 barrels of crude oil per day to the Dangote Refinery beginning October 1, 2024, in naira.
Adedeji elaborated on the terms of the deal, stating that while the refinery’s diesel will be available for purchase by any interested off-taker, petrol will be sold exclusively to NNPCL, which will then distribute the product to marketers.
His words
“From October 1, NNPCL will begin the supply of approximately 385,000 barrels of crude oil per day to the Dangote Refinery, to be paid for in naira.
“In return, the refinery will supply PMS and diesel of equivalent value to the domestic market, also payable in naira.
"Diesel will be sold in Naira by the Dangote Refinery to any interested off-taker, while PMS will be sold only to NNPCL. NNPCL will then distribute the petrol to various marketers, with all associated regulatory costs also being paid in naira.”
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.