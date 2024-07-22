The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has ordered fresh tests on fuel from Dangote refinery

The agency disclosed that it has about 15 engineers and scientists attached to the Dangote Refinery, and their report would be out on Monday, July 22, 2024

The NMDPRA had said Dangote and other refineries in Nigeria produce inferior products compared to imported ones

The Nigerian government, via the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), expects fresh reports to confirm the sulphur content of the diesel produced by the Dangote Refinery, as the firm denied claims of inferior products.

The authority’s spokesman, George Ene-Ita, disclosed that the NMDPRA had done its job and would not engage in a media war with anyone over its chief executive, Farouk Ahmed, 's claims that the sulphur content on Dangote diesel is high.

New report on Dangote fuel to be out soon

He disclosed that the agency has about 15 engineers and scientists attached to the Dangote refinery. Their reports about the refinery’s sulphur content will be out on Monday, July 22, 2024.

A previous report by Legit.ng disclosed that NMDPRA had alleged that diesel from the 650,000bpd refinery contains high sulphur.

However, the Dangote refinery management called the allegations false after it declared that the agency was granting licenses to marketers to import dirty fuel into the country.

Ahmed had claimed that the Dangote refinery was at its pre-commissioning stage and had begun selling diesel without a license.

He said:

“The claim by some media houses that there were steps to scuttle the Dangote refinery is not so. The Dangote refinery is still in the pre-commissioning stage. It has not been licensed yet; we haven’t licensed them yet. They are still in the pre-commissioning. I think they have about 45 per cent completion.”

Dangote faults NMDPRA

Punch reports that Dangote said fuel from the refinery was 80% superior to imported petroleum products, stressing that the regulator should compare refined products' quality with imported ones.

Dangote has been in a row with NMDPRA and international oil companies, whom he accused of inflating premium prices of crude oil, leading to him importing crude from far countries such as the US and Brazil.

Dangote refinery to import crude from Libya

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote refinery is in talks with Libya to secure crude oil for the 650,000 barrels per day facility and is also exploring options to source crude from Angola.

The refinery seeks to import crude from three African countries: Libya, Senegal, and Angola.

The development comes as the refinery moves to address challenges with domestic supplies.

