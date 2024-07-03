Security and surveillance firm Amotoi Global Services has reacted to the termination of its surveillance contract with Aiteo

The company, via its lawyers, said that the allegations of oil bunkering by Aiteo against Amotoi are baseless

The company’s lawyers demanded that Aiteo retract its story and apologize to Amotoi over the allegations of oil theft

Lawyers to Amotoi Global Services Limited have asked Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company to immediately retract and apologize for a "false, malicious and defamatory statement” against their clients or face legal action.

This follows Aiteo's announcement of the termination of its security surveillance contract with Amotoi based on allegations of involvement in illegal oil bunkering activities against the oil servicing firm.

Amotoi demands an apology from Aiteo

Amotoi, through its lawyers, expressed dismay, shock, and disappointment at how Aiteo announced its decision to terminate the surveillance contract.

This was contained in a demand letter signed by Anthony Enyindah, Esq. of Lighthouse Law Partnership, and addressed to the Group Managing Director of Aiteo.

Enyindah chided Aiteo for failing to hear from his clients before proceeding to make their decision.

He says, "Our clients have no quarrels if you desire to terminate any contractual relationship with them, provided you do so in terms of the contract.

"Our clients, however, take serious exception to the false, malicious, and defamatory statements made by your company against our clients as your company’s reason for terminating the contract.

"Our clients have always been at the disposal of your company. It is therefore curious that your company could not as much as communicate with our clients to know what defense (if any) our clients may have to these most heinous and grievous allegations.”

Amotoi alleges damages against its brand

TheCable reports that Enyindah pointed out that while the allegations against Amotoi are weighty, security agents have neither arrested nor invited any of its staff members to be questioned.

He, therefore, accused Aiteo of being prejudicial in the matter and of making "far-reaching, irresponsible, and potentially damaging statements" without a chance to defend itself against Amotoi, which has been a long-standing business partner of Aiteo.

"We and our clients are unaware of any security agency that has contacted our clients concerning this matter.

"This is most prejudicial and taints your company, its statements, processes, and any further or future investigations as far as this matter is concerned.

"The publications that were circulating and based upon which your company’s decision and statements were made are a clear hatchet job."

Amotoi denies oil bunkering allegations

The legal practitioner maintained that the initial publications accusing Amotoi of criminality and oil theft were a hatchet job by his client's competitor, which he said Aiteo had unknowingly bought into or may have sinister motives for.

Enyindah also pointed out that Aiteo's statements continue to circulate unabated and have been read by Amotoi's several business associates, maintaining that the company's reputation has been damaged across the globe.

He gave the oil firm (Aiteo) a week to publicly refute or apologize for its statement or face legal action.

