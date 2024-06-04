Schneider Electric has unveiled its microgrid solution at an event, stating that the product provides access to clean energy

The company said it designed the solution to maximize clean energy use while reducing traditional genset systems

Per Schneider officials, the company designed the product for communities seeking decarbonized and electricity access

Leading global energy solutions company Schneider Electric has launched the Villaya Flex microgrid solution to serve off-grid communities and institutions.

The company unveiled the Villaya Flex at a press conference during the Energy Access Investment Forum (EAIF) conference, which focused on universal access to sustainable energy, and was held at Eko Hotels in Lagos.

Thomas Bonicel, Director of MEAS, Access to Energy, Schneider Electric Credit: Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric provides energy to critical sectors

The conference featured industry players and key representatives from Schneider Electric, including Ajobola Akindele, Country President of Schneider Electric West Africa; Thomas Bonicel, Director of MEAS, Access to Energy, Schneider Electric; Teina Teibowei, Commercial Leader of Microgrid, Schneider Electric; and Omobolanle Omotayo, Marketing Communication Manager of Schneider Electric West Africa.

The programme was courtesy of A2E, part of Schneider Electric’s commitment to fulfilling sustainable development goals by alleviating poverty and protecting the environment.

Ajibola Akindele revealed the impact of Schneider Electric’s transformative initiatives across Nigeria and Africa, stating that the almost 200-year-old company is a global energy firm with local access in over 110 countries, employing 150,000 people globally.

Schneider Electric pushes for net zero emissions

“Our mission is to be a global digital partner for sustainability and efficiency, empowering all to make the most of our energy resources and bridge progress and sustainability for all," Akindele said.

He stated that the firm has over 100 partners serving customers spanning industries, power sectors, real estate, transportation, oil and gas, telecoms, travel, and tourism.

Thomas Bonicel said the A2E initiative aims to empower communities by providing clean and reliable energy access.

Bonicel said:

“Schneider Electric’s Access to Energy programme provides comprehensive approaches to support universal access to sustainable, safe, and clean energy for developing countries, including Africa, which includes training and entrepreneurship programmes, social and inclusive business, and investment funds.

“By 2030, we want to be net zero-ready in all our operations, with an end-to-end carbon-neutral value chain by 2040 and a net zero C02 value chain by 2050.”

Unveiling the Villaya Flex, Teibowei disclosed that the product is a packaged and comprehensive microgrid solution that minimizes solar energy and reduces reliance on polluting generating sets.

She noted that the Villaya Flex incorporates intelligent monitoring and an integrated management system to effectively manage multiple energy sources, thereby optimizing the mini-grid performance.

She said:

“Specifically designed for rural, off-the-grid communities, it aims to ensure a dependable and sustainable energy supply to meet daily needs and power productive economic activities in these communities.”

She also highlights the Nigerian government and the World Bank’s joint efforts to provide access to rural Nigerians to end energy poverty in the country.

Villaya Flex aims to tackle electricity challenges

She stated that Schneider Electric's Villaya Flex microgrid solution is well-positioned to tackle the electrification challenges of these remote communities and potentially serve as a valuable asset for the World Bank's Nigeria Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) project.

The company said in a statement that it is committed to providing access to clean electricity to 50 million people by 2025 and 100 million by 2030.

It stated that about 46.5 million people benefited from Schneider Electric’s energy access solutions.

“Through innovative solutions like Villaya Flex, Schneider Electric aims to continue to drive positive change, enabling sustainable development and resilience in off-grid communities across Africa,” the statement said.

