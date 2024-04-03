Schneider Electric has predicted AI disruption in data centre design in the power sector

The firm said in a recent white paper that power firms should brace for the impact of AI in the sector

It said that the surge of AI in data centre workloads, from large training clusters to small edge inference servers, signifies a shift to higher rack power

In a recent white paper titled "The AI Disruption: Challenges and Guidance for Data Center Design," Schneider Electric delves into the crucial attributes and trends surrounding AI workloads.

The paper sheds light on data centres' challenges and offers comprehensive guidance to address these issues in power, cooling, racks, and software management.

AI trends will mark a paradigm shift

According to the white paper, the data centre industry is set to face significant tasks in 2024 as it adapts to the demands and harnesses the potential of AI.

Managing scarcity and power-related issues will be paramount, accompanied by the emergence of three key trends: alternative energy, liquid cooling, and quantum computing.

The surge of AI in data centre workloads, from large training clusters to small edge inference servers, signifies a shift towards higher rack power densities. AI start-ups, enterprises, colocation providers, and internet giants are urged to consider the impact of these densities on the design and management of data centre physical infrastructure.

Schneider Electric predicts that AI will be pivotal in enhancing operator asset management. The impact will extend to various aspects, including utility and backup power control, cooling control, operational optimisation through digital twins, data centre design and construction, maintenance, robotics, and more.

The white paper emphasises enterprises' continued adoption of cloud computing and digital transformation. However, it identifies AI as the leading driver of data centre demand in the coming year. It projects three AI data centres for every new standard data centre, each offering higher server densities.

Schneider proffers solutions to adapt to

Addressing the challenges of scarcity and modularity, the white paper suggests that modular data centre infrastructure is viable. Purpose-built facilities still require components, leading operators to secure the supply chain as much as possible.

The critical issue of power and grid sustainability is also discussed. Operators are urged to consider renewable energy sources and large battery storage systems to meet ambitious goals for carbon neutrality.

The company identified three additional trends: alternatives to standard diesel, liquid cooling options, and the emergence of quantum computing. Green diesel and hydrogen are suggested as sustainable alternatives, while liquid cooling becomes crucial for AI clusters exceeding 20 kW/rack.

The affected areas

Quantum computing, although not anticipated to move into typical data centres this year, prompts the need to protect infrastructure from potential cybersecurity compromises.

As the industry grapples with the aftermath of the AI surge, Schneider Electric emphasises the importance of tapping into its extensive resources to gain clarity in the face of challenges such as data centre shortages, grid issues, and more. The white paper serves as a valuable guide for navigating the evolving landscape of data centre design in the era of AI disruption.

