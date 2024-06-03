Nigerian electricity distribution companies have released statements explaining the nationwide blackout

They attributed the blackout to the ongoing Nigeria Labour Congress strike, sparking reactions among Nigerians

There are 11 distribution companies in Nigeria serving the public, and they are supplied with electric energy by the Transmission Company of Nigeria

Nigeria's major electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) have explained the nationwide blackout that millions of Nigerians are currently experiencing.

In separate statements, the DISCOs noted that the blackout was caused by the indefinite strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Nationwide blackout as workers goes on strike Photo credit: ngxa

Source: Getty Images

Electricity companies explained nationwide blackout

Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution, in a statement shared on X to customers, said:

"Dear Esteemed Customer, Kindly be informed that we are experiencing a total blackout due to a nationwide grid shutdown by the Labour Union. Our customers in Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, and parts of Akwa Ibom are currently out of supply.

"The Transmission Company of Nigeria is working to recover and stabilise the grid. We will keep you updated on the status of restoration. Thank you for your understanding."

Ikeja Electric also put out a similar statement, and it reads:

"Dear Esteemed Customers, Please be informed that the current service disruption is a result of the ongoing strike action by organized labour, and as such, there will be limited access to our call centre helplines.

"Alternatively you may reach us via the underlisted virtual channels: Email: customercare@ikejaelectric.com Twitter: @ieserve, Facebook and Instagram: @ikejaelectric

"We regret the inconvenience and hope for a speedy resolution of the issues"

Other electricity companies have also released apology statements to their customers.

Nigerians react to nationwide blackout

The announcement, however, did little to quell the frustration of Nigerians who have been left without power.

Many took to social media to express their anger and disappointment.

X user @Fortis_Lupus wrote:

"Instead you all will give us light to watch the news as we strike."

Another user @ojuseomotayo said:

"It is very funny, you can easily tweet about strike and disruption in supplying light, but when there was no strike and we did not have light for over 9 days, you said nothing.. Don't worry keep it up and think we will pay at the end of the strike."

@bybson1 added:

"So what happens to the Band A customers? Now you won’t be able to fulfill your 20 hours power supply."

@FortuneAlfred_ quizzed:

"Please explain this to me: if you guys are a private company that provides utility services and gets paid on the basis of that, then how would you be part of an NLC Strike that would shutdown your operations? I need to understand how your private operations work."

