The Nigeria Customs Service said the price of Petrol Motor Spirit products to increase to ₦900 per litre due to smuggling

It declared that 26,950 litres of petroleum products smuggled into the Republic of Benin had been found

Meanwhile, a litre of petrol from the NNPC Limited costs less than ₦600 at the pump price

Comptroller Kehinde Ejibunu, the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind for the Nigeria Customs Service, claims that the price of Petrol Motor Spirit items has increased to ₦900 a litre due to smuggling.

This was disclosed by Ejibunu as he declared that 26,950 litres of petroleum products—worth around ₦19 million—that were being smuggled into the Republic of Benin had been found.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its most recent report on PMS, customers paid an average retail price of ₦701 for gasoline in April 2024, which represents a 176.02% increase over the amount reported in April 2023 (₦254.06).

Currently, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited offers petrol at a pump for less than ₦600 per litre.

Why petrol price increased

During a news conference at the Nigeria Customs Service's Ogun State Command Office in Abeokuta, the state capital, Ejibunu stated that the smugglers' operations often contribute to the nation's fictitious shortage of petroleum goods, which drives up prices.

Giving more information on the team's efforts, he stated that in less than two weeks, the seized petroleum products—which totalled 26,950 litres and were contained in 978 kegs of 25 litres each—were impounded in Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service, which includes the states of Lagos and Ogun.

According to him, the special team was formed two weeks ago by NCS Comptroller-General Bashir Adeniyi in order to intensify efforts to apprehend those who smuggle petroleum products out of the nation.

“In just about two weeks of operation, the Operation Whirlwind team, Zone A axis intercepted 26,950 litres of premium motor spirit worth N19m."

According to Ejibunu in a Channel TV report, the threat that smugglers' unpatriotic actions bring to the Nigerian economy cannot be overstated, which is why working together with other pertinent agencies is essential to defeating the saboteurs.

Further information provided by Ejibunu revealed that on May 31, 2024, 121 kegs of PMS, each containing 25 liters, or 3025 liters, were discovered at Oyinkansola Global Concept on Badagry/Seme Road in Lagos State.

“77 drums of PMS (616 kegs of 25 litres) equivalent to 15, 400 litres was seized on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Seayab Petroleum along Imeko/Obada road in Ogun State. The means of conveyance is a truck with the registration number 95D4244D”.

He added that another 100 kegs of PMS, each containing 25 liters, or 2,500 liters, were impounded on Saturday, June 8, along Ogun State's Owode/Atan Road, while 141 kegs, or 6,025 liters, total, were confiscated at Julankoly Oil and Gas, located along Owode/Ilaro Road.

The gas stations implicated in the illegal activity, according to Ejibunu, have been closed, and their owners will face legal action.

He urged everyone involved in illegal acts of undermining the nation's economy to either repent or face consequences under the current legal system, stating that the seized merchandise would be condemned and put up for auction shortly due to its combustible nature.

