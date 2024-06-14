The CEO of Nigeria's Indigenous cable manufacturing company, Bukola Adubi, will lead a session at the NOG Energy Week

MicCom Cables and Wires CEO said the newly signed NOGICD Act has given great opportunities for manufacturers to be involved in oil and gas projects

She disclosed that the Act has empowered manufacturers to consider upgrades and investments

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MicCom Cables and Wires, Bukola Adubi, who is also the President of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN), will lead a panel session at the 23rd edition of the nation's foremost energy event, NOG Energy Week 2024.

The conference, which will be held from June 30 to July 4, 2024, at the ICC in Abuja, will focus on the theme 'Showcasing Opportunities. Driving Investment. Meeting Energy Demand.'

MicCom CEO Adubi to take action at NOG Energy week Credit. MicCom

Source: Facebook

Session to focus on the oil-gas sector

Adubi will be moderating a "Exploring Nigerian Content Solutions to Meet Energy Demand" session at the conference.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The session will examine innovative local content strategies that can be implemented to drive production and bolster the oil and gas sector's economic impact and explore plans to expand the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act to derive local content opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

The panel session will also examine what can be done to support and encourage more women entrepreneurs in the industry, the emerging opportunities for Indigenous companies as Nigeria's energy mix continues to evolve, and the support that can be given to aspiring Indigenous operators in the downstream sector.

Ifeanyi Ukoha, Ag. Director, Finance and Personnel Management, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB); Victor T. Ezenwoko, Country Head – Nigeria, Daystar Power; and Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, Director General, Energy Commission of Nigeria, are some of the panellists for the session.

New Act empowers industry players

Adubi said the new NOGICD Act has given great opportunities for manufacturers to be involved in oil and gas projects, guaranteeing that local players prioritise quality.

She said:

"It's incredible that end-users—the clients—don't have a choice regarding using local content. I'm also pleased to report that the feedback we've received from them has been fantastic. This is a big deal, and I must acknowledge the NCDMB for ensuring the Act is implementable and actively following up on it.

"They've empowered people like us, encouraging us to consider upgrades and investments. These investments will lead to employment opportunities and increased tax revenue for the government."

Nigerian cable manufacturer sets new record

Legit.ng earlier reported that In a ground-breaking achievement, MicCom Cables has emerged as the trailblazer among Nigerian cable manufacturers by attaining two additional international certifications: ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System (EMS) and ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health & Safety Management System (OHSMS).

This milestone marks MicCom Cables as the first cable manufacturer in Nigeria to secure these certifications, alongside their existing ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certification, held for over two decades.

With this addition, MicCom Cables now boasts a comprehensive suite of all three integrated ISO standards, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the industry.

Source: Legit.ng