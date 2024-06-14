Aliko Dangote 650,000 refinery will soon begin selling petrol to marketers after diesel and aviation fuel

The development has raised hope that Nigerians will soon be able to buy petrol below current prices

When the Dangote refinery released diesel and aviation fuel, the price of the products crashed at filling stations

Aliko Dangote, the president of Dangote Group, has hinted that his refinery could positively impact petrol prices.

Dangote hinted at Afreximbank Annual Meetings and AfriCaribbean Trade & Investment Forum in Nassau, The Bahamas, held on Wednesday, June 12.

Speaking to journalists, Dangote recounted how his refinery brought down the price of diesel from 1,700 to N1,200.

He, however, noted that the impact of petrol may not be the same, Punch reports.

There were reports that petrol prices could drop as low as N300 per litre when the refinery begins the sale of petrol.

Responding to Journalists' questions on possible petrol price cut, Africa's richest man said:

"The gasoline(petrol) price issue is majorly being handled by the government, but let me illustrate with diesel, which is widely used by industries and transporters.

"When we started, diesel was priced at N1,700 with a dollar exchanging at about N1,200. Within two weeks, we reduced the price to N1,000.

"This represents a more than 60% drop from N1,700 to N1,200, and even with the currency now at about N1,500 per dollar, the price remains below N1,200.

"This is a significant improvement, and diesel is now readily available, stopping our previous hand-to-mouth ways"

Dangote refinery confirms the date for petrol sale

Meanwhile, Dangote Refinery has shifted the production date for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol from June to mid-July.

Dangote confirmed the new production date to journalists at the facility in Lagos on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Dangote said the date change was due to a slight delay.

Marketers register to buy petrol from Dangote refinery

An earlier report by Legit.ng disclosed that oil marketers have begun registering with the company to lift petrol when the product becomes available.

The marketers are reportedly registering as individual business owners and applying for a direct fuel supply from the refinery.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) disclosed that it would continue negotiations with the facility to obtain a bulk supply for its members, who may need more money to afford large petrol purchases.

