NERC has hinted to electricity consumers on a few important actions to take ahead of the new tariff regime

The regulatory agency advised consumers to visit their DisCo's website to see if they are affected by the tariff adjustment

NERC also urged consumers to report quality of service delivery so that appropriate action can be instituted against erring DisCos

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) recently approved the increase in electricity tariffs for customers categorised under Band A.

Musliu Oseni, the Vice-Chairman of NERC, disclosed this ratification during a press briefing held in Abuja on Wednesday, April 3.

Oseni stated that customers under the Band A feeders, benefiting from a daily provision of 20 hours of electricity, will now be subjected to a tariff of N225 per kilowatt (kW), effective from April 3, marking a significant increase from the previous rate of N66.

Oseni clarified that customers in the remaining Bands (B -E) would not be affected by the review, but that has not been the case, according to reports.

However, many customers who claim not to have up to 20 hours of electricity and belong to Band B -E have reported being charged the latest increase of N225 per kilowatt (kW).

What consumers are obligated to do

As a result of the confusion, NERC has ordered electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to refund customers wrongly billed at the new rate.

In a follow-up to the instructions to the DisCos, NERC has hinted consumers on a few important actions to take ahead of the new tariff regime.

Know your Band

Visit your DisCo website to see if you are affected by this tariff change. You can check the revised list of Band A customers (reduced from over 1000 feeders to about 480) or use your account number to check your Band.

Monitor Quality of Service

If you are a Band A customer, your DisCo is expected to provide you with at least 20 hours of electricity daily. It is your right to receive those minimum hours of power daily. Monitor it. Report it.

Report

Report Quality of Service delivery to NERC so appropriate action can be instituted against the erring DisCo.

Overcharged?

If you are a Band B-E customer under the new tariff regime and you are overcharged for electricity tokens, report it immediately. The government is still subsidising your electricity at the old rates.

NERC has ordered all DisCos to refund all erroneous deductions from customers not in the revised Band A, latest April 12, 2024.

The regulatory agency also announced the establishment of NERC Forum Offices where consumers can escalate unresolved or unsatisfactorily resolved complaints already lodged at the DisCos.

