Aba, an industrial city in Eastern Nigeria, is poised to enjoy a 24-hour power supply after Nigeria’s first integrated power plant began operations

The Chairman of Geometric Power has asked Aba Power Limited to begin the commercial operations 13 days ahead of schedule

The company’s operations have reportedly led to some companies relocating to the commercial city

Aba Power Limited, a part of Geometric Power, will begin supplying power from one of its three turbines to consumers in the Aba Ring-fenced Area this weekend, two weeks ahead of schedule.

The company initially scheduled supplies to commercial consumers 13 days after commissioning, but the Geometric Power Chairman, Bart Nnaji, directed engineers to provide power to other people without fail this weekend.

New power plant to distribute power to nine LGAs

The 188MW mega power plant and the Aba Power company, which will distribute electricity to nine out of the 17 local governments in Abia state, were commissioned by Vice President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Tinubu in the Osisioma Industrial Layout in Aba.

The commissioning took place 24 hours after the first turbine was switched on.

According to a Vanguard report, officials of the National Control Centre (NCC) in Oshogbo, Osun State, will inspect the facility as one of the technical requirements.

Geometric Power’s three turbines, built by General Electric, will go into entire commercial operations and will supply 47 megawatts, almost double the 25MW the Aba Metropolis and its environs receive from the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) via the national grid.

Companies plan relocation to Aba

The development has led to several companies, including Neimeth, based in Lagos, revealing their intentions to relocate their manufacturing plants to Aba when the power plant comes into operation.

The minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, stated that at the commission of the power plant in Aba, the Nigerian government would be studying the company’s performance to make it a business model for developing the power sector in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reported that the power plant is Nigeria’s first integrated power plant, serving as a generating and distribution company.

