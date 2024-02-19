Cement manufacturers have decided to have a meeting with the federal government regarding the rising cost of cement

At the meeting, which was attended by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, the manufacturers explained the reasons for the price increase

Finally, an agreement was reached to reduce the price, but only after the federal government met its conditions

Cement manufacturers have decided to bring down the price of the product to between N7,000 and N8,000 per 50kg.

This was agreed during a meeting initiated by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and attended by his counterparts from the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, including Doris Uzoka-Anite, in Abuja on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The meeting is part of efforts made to identify the underlying reasons for the abrupt increase in commodity prices, the Nation reports.

Manufacturers give reasons for price increase

At the meeting, the manufacturers present expressed their readiness and willingness to bring down the prices.

However, they noted that the new prices proposed would be dependent on the fulfilment of the federal government's intervention.

Additionally, BUA Industries disclosed plans to bring 6 million tons of cement into the market to mitigate the surging prices.

Give us 30 days

Earlier in a statement, the national chairman of the Cement Producers’ Association of Nigeria (CEPAN), David Iweta, said the association is ready to help the Nigerian government to crash cement prices within 30 days.

Iweta attributed the continued increase in the product's price to the challenge of demand outweighing supply in the sector.

