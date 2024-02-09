Sources who are familiar with the operations of the industry have explained the reason Dangote Refinery delayed selling its product

They said that unfinished business with regulatory permits has been the major reason Nigerians are yet to receive the product in the market

This comes after the largest African refinery failed to start production one week after its earlier promised date

Sources have said that the Dangote Petrochemical Refinery's intention to put diesel and aviation fuel (Jet A1) into the Nigerian market in January has been delayed by unfinished business with regulatory permits.

This comes after the management of the biggest refinery in Africa set a deadline of January 31 for the refinery to start selling its petroleum product on the local market. However, the refinery still struggles to go through the many regulatory approval stages.

The largest refinery in Africa is still struggling to get through several regulatory permissions, one week after the deadline for the refinery to start selling its petroleum product on the local market.

This occurred over a month after the refinery started producing petroleum products at the large plant.

Why Dangote is yet to hit the market

According to multiple sources at the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority's (NMDPRA) Abuja headquarters and Lagos regional office, the process for releasing regulatory clearances is still underway.

An official who pleaded not to be named due to lack of authorisation stated:

“Definitely, before any release of products is made, approvals must have been granted, and this is being worked on. The appropriate department is working out the approvals.

“We cannot tell you precisely what these approvals consist of. But the fact is that for Dangote refinery to release products, the requisite approvals must be granted because the regulator needs to look at the quality of the products, whether they (products) meet specifications, etc. before they are released to the market.

“So the approvals are being worked on. However, I cannot give you the date when it is going to be completed, but just know that the process is ongoing, and I’ll brief you on an updated position.”

Additionally, oil marketers stressed to The Punch that they were still waiting on the contractual terms for the facility's product supply. They had not yet received these terms.

Dangote Refinery makes a list of largest refineries

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Dangote Refinery, producing 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, has been ranked among the top eight largest refineries in the world.

This is according to data put together by NS Energy and SK Energy data.

Oil refineries utilise an industrial process to convert crude oil into refined products, including jet fuel, kerosene, gasoline, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas.

