The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has acquired 380 retail stations belonging to Oando

NNPCL disclosed in its financial statement that it paid N140.55 billion for the acquisition

The development comes as oil marketers have expressed doubt on the feasibility of continuing to sell petrol at the current price due to naira’s fall

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) reportedly paid $325.09 million to acquire Oando retail stations and a reception jetty in Apapa, among other facilities owned by Oando.

The national oil company announced in October 2022 that it acquired OVH Energy Marketing, operators of the Oando downstream assets.

NNPC takes over Oando's strategic assets

The company did not disclose the price at which it bought the assets and which company sold them.

However, the NNPCL said the acquisition consists of over 380 additional filing stations, a reception jetty with a monthly capacity of 240,000 metric tonnes, eight liquified petroleum gas plants, three lube blending plants, three aviation depots, and 12 warehouses.

According to reports, on September 22, 2022, Helios Investment Partners announced the exit of OVH Energy from Nigeria following the completion of the sale of its 100% share in OVH Energy Marketing Limited and ASPM Limited to Nueoil Energy Limited.

BusinessDay reports that Helios Investment Partners and the Vitol Group had bought a majority stake in Oando Marketing Limited, later renamed OVH Energy Limited, after completing the partial divestment announced by Oando in July 2016.

NNPCL said in a financial statement that it acquired 100% of the voting share of Nueoil Energy Limited.

Per NNPCL, Nueoil was registered in March 2022, with no additional information on Riverbrand Energy, which called itself a key participant in international oil markets with a presence in the West African region.

NNPCL said:

“NNPCL acquired Nueoil Energy Limited because it presents an opportunity for NNPCL to capture a third of the retail market share and also presents the opportunity for NNPCL to acquire two blending plants, which would enable the company to participate in the lubricant market on a larger scale,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government revealed on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, that the Port Harcourt Refining Company was still undergoing a test run, adding that refined products from the facility will be on the market soon.

The government disclosed this in Abuja as oil marketers expressed concern that the recent fall of the naira against the dollar might lead to a hike in the price of petrol and other refined products.

The marketers wondered how the NNPCL would continue to supply petrol at the current cost, considering the naira’s depreciation.

