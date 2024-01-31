A Nigerian firm has concluded plans to build houses for Nigerians described as digital nomads

The company stated that the building would be affordable and urbane to suit the needs of Nigerian youths

It said the plan contains 17 blocks of five-story buildings with approximately 100-plus apartments.

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

A firm, Kairos Hof Consultants Ltd, has unveiled plans to provide a housing model that meets the socio-economic needs of the young Nigerians, whom they described as digital nomads.

The Managing Director of Kairos Hof Consultants Limited, Olagoke Fagbohun, disclosed this in Abuja at a news conference to unveil the building consulting firm's plan named "Z-Korting Project".

Organizers unveiling their plans at the event Credit. Hof

Source: Original

The project is meant to ease the lifestyle of Nigerian youths

Fagbohun said that the firm would commence the housing unit with 17 blocks of five-story buildings with approximately 100-plus apartments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He noted that the product is targeted at fresh young minds within their Hof City project in the Idu district, adding that it is designed to appeal to the young minds who want to live, work, play, and eat in their exclusive spaces.

"In terms of deliverables, first of all, we are starting with 17 blocks for the first cluster. 17 blocks of five-story buildings provide approximately 100-plus apartments so that we can launch the first phase of this project and meet our demand.

"In terms of making sure people enjoy the quality of what we intend to provide, the simple thing to do is to make sure the information is out there, and what this means is that we are going to do a lot of publicity about it," he said.

Fagbohun said that the Z-Korting Project was targeted at young, fresh minds and would be built in Idu, Karmo, Jahi, Cafe City, and Gwarinpa, respectively.

Director of Business Development/CEO, Kairos Hof Ltd, M.r Ojehomon Anetor, who spoke a little about the firm, stated that the firm is a Dutch-Nigerian company investing in real estate and energy in both Nigeria and the Netherlands.

He said that the firm had been able to design a concept that fits the country's cultural values in terms of housing matters based on its experience of what it looks like outside Nigeria.

"From our experience of what housing looks like outside Nigeria, we have been able to design a concept that fits our cultural values.

"We have gotten a clear concept that gives an understanding of housing issues and what you must provide for your client.

"The housing system abroad is quite different from what we currently have here in Nigeria.

The project is in partnership with the Ministry of Works and Housing

He stated that the stress and difficulties in securing housing had made so many couples reduce the number of children they plan to have, a situation he said was different during the period of our parents and great-grandparents.

Anetor said that the firm is directly working with the works and housing ministry to ensure that the housing is more affordable and meets the requirements of the Abuja population.

He, however, said checks would be put in place to ensure only those working legitimately can invest in the project, not to fuel the misconception that Kairos Hof has created a Yahoo Yahoo hub.

Nigerian billionaire Rabiu begins construction of N2bn 120 housing units for Nigerian Army

Legit.ng reported that the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has started the construction of 120 family housing units for the Nigerian Army worth N2 billion.

The project started with a groundbreaking event held at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment in Abuja on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

ASR Africa is owned by Nigeria's second richest man and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu.

Source: Legit.ng