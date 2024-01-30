The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said it had issued two new licenses to one company in Lagos

The two licenses were for power generation and distribution within the Lekki free zone

NERC said The purpose of the first license is for Embedded Electricity Generation of 10 megawatts capacity at the Alaro City

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and the Economy.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued two new power licenses to the Alaro Connect Free Zone Enterprise at Alaro in Lagos.

The licenses would enable the company to generate and distribute electricity in the free zone.

NERC confirms two licenses for power generation and distribution in Lagos Credit: Novaris

Source: Getty Images

One company obtains two power licenses

The Commission disclosed this in a statement on its X handle on Monday, January 29, 2024.

The statement said the purpose of the license to Alaro is for embedded electricity generation of 10 megawatts capacity at the Alaro City in Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos.

The second license was given for independent electricity distribution with Alaro.

NERC said:

"The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued two licenses to the Alaro Connect Free Zone Enterprise at Alaro City in Epe, Lagos State, to generate and distribute electricity within the free zone.

" NERC granted the second license for Independent Electricity Distribution within Alaro City."

Punch reports that the company's staff members visited the NERC headquarters on Monday, January 29, 2024, to receive the licenses from the Commission's officials.

This comes as electricity generation dropped below 3,000MW last week, with operators lamenting the lack of gas supplies.

Otedola’s Geregu Power Gets Rivals as FG Issues 13 New Power Generation, Distribution Licenses

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government, via the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has issued 13 new licenses for generating off-grid and embedded power, independent electricity distribution, and electricity trading.

NERC said it issued the new licenses in Q3 2023 as the cumulative quantum of electricity to be generated by the new licensees was about 40.9 megawatts.

The commission revealed that the five new off-grid generation licenses that would generate 8.81MW were issued during the period under review, as well as one new license for the embedded generation of 5MW.

Source: Legit.ng