Gas-rich Nigeria continues to grapple with a worsening power supply shortage that is threatening nationwide blackouts

The TCN has stated the cause of the poor electricity supply being experienced by electricity consumers nationwide

The company said it is working to maintain the stability of the grid and to ensure a gradual increase in power generation

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has declared that the recent power outages in some areas of the country resulted from limitations in gas supply to the thermal generating companies.

According to the TCN, the constraints in gas availability have significantly affected the volume of bulk power accessible on the transmission grid, thereby hindering the seamless transmission to distribution load centres across the nation.

This development has caused many Nigerians to express dissatisfaction with the diminished power supply since December 2023.

This is as a recent report revealed that Nigeria grappled with repeated power failures caused by grid collapses, which occurred 46 times between 2017 and 2023.

Poor power supply caused by gas shortage

In a statement signed by Ndidi Mbah, general manager of public affairs and released on Thursday, January 25, the TCN acknowledged a progressive decline in the power generation fed into the grid.

The TCN emphasized that this constraint has had a notable effect on the overall amount of bulk power accessible on the grid, affecting the subsequent transmission to electricity distribution companies (DisCos) across the nation.

The statement read in part:

“There has been a gradual decrease in an available generation into the grid due to gas constraints to the thermal generating companies, which has impacted the quantum of bulk power available on the transmission grid for onward transmission to the distribution load centers nationwide.

“Consequent upon the current load on the grid, load distributed to the distribution load centres has also reduced, as TCN can only transmit what is generated.”

According to The Sun, Mbah stated that the TCN is actively collaborating with various stakeholders in the power sector to take all necessary measures.

She said the goal is to maintain the grid's stability even in the face of the current challenges associated with the low power generation entering the system.

Nigeria's gas insufficiency

After unveiling an ambitious strategy to fuel its entire economy with gas by 2030, Nigeria faces a critical challenge three years later.

Many of the country's gas-fired power plants are grappling with a gas supply shortage, resulting in widespread power outages and leaving a significant portion of the population without electricity.

The insufficiency in gas supply has directly contributed to a decline in electricity generation, subsequently reducing the allocation to distribution companies (DisCos).

Significantly, about one month ago, the federal government pinpointed the TCN as the weakest link within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and disclosed intentions to restructure it into two distinct entities.

