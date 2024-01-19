Business tycoons championed the recently announced deal of Shell's $2 billion asset sale in the oil and gas industry

Notable among the consortium members include Abdulrazaq Isa of the Waltersmith Group

Another member of the consortium is Gabon's Samuel Samuel Dossou-Aworet, who brings financial muscle to the group

A consortium of top oil companies, including Waltersmith Group led by Nigerian businessman Abdulrazaq Isa, has finalized an agreement to acquire Shell's onshore oil business in Nigeria for $2 billion.

The deal marks a shift in the Nigerian oil industry, signifying Shell's planned withdrawal from the challenging operating environment in the Niger Delta area.

Members of the Consortium, Abdulrazaq Isa, Samuel Dossou Avoret and Tony Attah Credit: The Renaissance

Shell to receive an initial payment of $1.1 billion

According to reports, the deal aligns with Shell's long-term goals to exit onshore activities in Nigeria, which is plagued by security issues, environmental concerns, and community restiveness.

Shell is set to receive an initial payment of $1.3 billion, with a potential additional fee of about $1.1 billion contingent on future developments, bringing the total potential value of the bill of the transactions to $2.4 billion.

The alliances

The consortium, named Renaissance, represents a mix of notable players in the Nigerian oil industry.

Abdulrazaq Isa, the Chairman of Waltersmith Group, brings extensive experience in oil exploration and production in Nigeria.

Other consortium members, including ND Western, First E&P, and Aradel Energy, have substantial positions in the local market.

Gabonese oil tycoon Samuel Dossou-Aworet brings international flare and financial muscle to the group.

Environmental issues and community unrests forces Shell out of business

Shell plans to redirect its investments in Nigeria towards deepwater and integrated gas ventures and areas it considers vital and financially viable.

A statement by Shell's Integrated Gas and Upstream Director, Zoe Yujnovich, stressed the deal's role in facilitating Shell's portfolio and enabling disciplined investment in critical areas.

The deal faced severe challenges. In 2022, a court ruling temporarily halted the divestment plans due to the ongoing litigation related to pollution allegations.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to approval by the Nigerian government.

Nigeria agrees to allow the deal to proceed

The development comes as the Nigerian government revealed that it will grant speedy approval to the deal if the necessary documentation is done.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, emphasized that the government will not restrict legitimate business transactions in the oil and gas industry.

He said:

"On the part of the government, once we get the necessary documents, we will not waste time to give the necessary considerations and consent."

Lokpobiri affirmed the government's commitment to promoting a business-friendly environment in the oil industry.

Shell breaks silence on reported plans to leave Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria has reacted to its rumoured plan to leave Nigeria after selling its onshore business.

Shell announced it had reached an agreement with Renaissance Africa Energy to take over its oil business in Niger Delta, Legit.ng report said.

The announcement triggered reactions on various social media platforms, with many Nigerians expressing the opinion that Shell was leaving the country after active service since 1937.

