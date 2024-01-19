The Transmission Company of Nigeria has said that three states will experience power outages for two days

The states that will be affected by the development include Gombe and some parts of Yola and Bauchi states

This would also affect the bulk power supply to Jos and Yola DisCos through the T1A transformer

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that electricity consumers in three Nigerian states will experience power outages on Thursday and Friday over scheduled maintenance of power facilities.

According to the TCN, the outage will affect Gombe and some parts of Yola and Bauchi states.

The maintenance will last eight hours, running from 9 am to 5 pm on each day. Photo Credit: Tekedia

Source: Getty Images

The company communicated this in a statement signed by Ndidi Mbah, the TCN General Manager of Public Affairs.

Maintenance to last 8 hours daily

According to Mbah, the maintenance will last eight hours, running from 9 am to 5 pm on each day.

She stated:

“Maintenance crew will carry out scheduled preventive maintenance on the bay of its T1A 150MVA, 330/132/33kV transformer bay on Thursday and Friday, January 18 and 19, 2024.”

The exercise is expected to see TCN transfer load from the T1A 150MVA transformer to its T2A 150MVA transformer in the same substation.

She also revealed that Jos and Yola DisCos' bulk power supply would be interrupted via the T1A transformer.

She clarified that the transformer bulk supplies will only be impacted during the transfer period and not for the full eight hours required to finish the maintenance activity on both days.

“The short outage during the transfer period would affect supply to Gombe and some parts of Yola and Bauchi states only, during transfer time on both days.

“TCN will, however, restore bulk power supply through the transformer immediately after the maintenance exercise.”

The TCN regretted any inconvenience this may cause electricity consumers within the affected areas.

The Punch reported that on Saturday, the TCN maintenance team performed planned preventative maintenance on the Jos-Lafia 330kV transmission lines, which they claimed had been obsolete for a while.

