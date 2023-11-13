A Nigerian energy company has successfully completed the installation of a 1MW solar plant in Kano

The company mounted the solar panels at the Ado Bayero Mall in the state

The company said it achieved the feat in partnership with a commercial bank in Nigeria

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

A Nigerian energy firm, Heavenhill Limited, has announced the successful deployment of a 1MW solar PV plant at Ado Bayero Mall, a modern shopping mall in Kano.

The feat reportedly represents Nigeria's most significant solar plant purchase agreement for shopping.

The power plant will generate about 1.28GWh of clean energy annually and is estimated to offset approximately 1,797.48 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to the positive environmental impact of planting over 70,000 trees annually.

A Nigerian firm installs the biggest solar panel in Nigeria Credit: John M Lund Photography Inc

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Features of the solar panel

Olusegun Odunaiya, Heavenhill CEO, revealed that the power plant attests to the company's dedication to providing innovative energy solutions in Nigeria.

Amid the backdrop of the rise in the cost of petrol and diesel, Odunaiya stated that there is an immense potential for large-scale adoption of solar energy in Nigeria.

He said:

"With co-financing from Sterling Bank Plc, this project highlights the importance of local currency investments for developing power infrastructure in Nigeria."

Spanning over 10 hectares, the mall provides:

A vast 24,000 m² of retail and entertainment space.

Accommodating both local and international shopping retailers.

A modern multi-screen cinema.

A variety of offerings, including restaurants and media stores.

The solar PV system's integration powers critical infrastructure within the facility, including chillers, water treatment plants, the administrative building, and the various stores.

Solar panel to provide 1GW of electricity

The mall's transition to solar power aligns with its commitment to sustainability and significantly contributes to reducing carbon emissions and minimising operational costs, the company stated.

The operators of Ado Bayero Mall, Beverly Dev.$ Realties Limited, disclosed their excitement at the milestone achieved with the Solar PV plant.

The company revealed that the move is a significant step in its commitment to sustainable operations and reinforces its dedication to environmental responsibility.

The company said it is thrilled to be at the forefront of eco-friendly initiatives in Kano.

The Group Head of Oil and Gas, Power, and Renewable Energy at Sterling Bank, Dele Faseemo, said the installation shows the viability of powering commercial properties with renewable energy sources.

The Bank said:

"With rising energy costs, powering commercial properties in a sustainably affordable manner will become the norm soon."

The company championed the project's development under her Energising Commerce & Industry business unit via a long-term power purchase agreement.

The company's feat comes amid dwindling electricity supply in Nigeria, with perennial grid collapse affecting homes and businesses in Nigeria.

Nigerians report drop in electricity supply

Meanwhile, Operators of Generation Companies (GenCos) have detailed why Nigeria's power supply is not improving despite several efforts made over the years.

The group claimed attributed the development to the owed them by the government, adding the debt now totals about N1.644 trillion since 2015.

DailyTrust reports that massive debt has made it impossible for them to manage the National Grid, which is now faulty efficiently.

Dangote to supply electricity to Nigerian households, companies

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Group intends to generate electricity at the Numan Refinery and provide it to the national grid to increase energy output and help the national economy.

Malam Jibril Abubakar, the Dangote Group of Companies’ Communication Officer for the northern area, disclosed this in a press release.

The statement also quoted Bello Abdullahi Dan-Musa, the Group General Manager of Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) in Numan, Adamawa state.

Source: Legit.ng