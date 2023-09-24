Some petrol stations in the Maiduguri area of Borno State have begun to sell petrol at reduced prices to Keke and Okada riders

The move is to support the riders who have seen a drop in passenger volume due to the introduction of metro buses

The gesture by some philanthropists saw petrol prices reduced from N630 to N430 per litre

Philanthropists have reduced the petrol price for cyclists and tricyclists in the Maiduguri area of Borno state.

The move follows the crash in transport fares in Maiduguri due to the state government's introduction of 70 metro buses, which charge N50 per drop.

Introduction of Metro buses crashes transportation prices

The state government introduced the measure to ease the pain of subsidy removal.

Introducing the metro buses has affected the fortunes of Keke and Okada riders in the state, who have seen a drop in passenger patronage.

Some philanthropists took it upon themselves to crash the price of petrol from the current price of N630 to N420 in the state for the riders who complain of low patronage.

A report by Leadership reveals that Ibrahim Jibrin Mohammed, who owns some petrol stations in the state, stated that he was inspired by Remi Tinubu’s gesture to introduce the scheme in the state.

Mohammed stated that the measure would be replicated in six states across the country in the six geopolitical zones.

Philanthropists to replicate gesture in six states across Nigeria

He revealed that Kano, Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Enugu states will see a reduction in petrol prices for the Okada riders.

The intervention occurred in two petrol stations and witnessed a large turnout of Keke and Okada riders.

At one of the petrol stations on Damboa Road, Abba Kaka Hassan, a representative of one of the philanthropists, said the measure was introduced to support the government’s efforts to ease the pains of subsidy removal.

Hassan revealed that President Tinubu distributed palliatives to states, while the government intervened in several ways, stating that the philanthropist insisted on helping transporters to stay in business.

Some beneficiaries said the support was timely during high inflation due to subsidy removal.

