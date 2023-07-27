The NNPCL has said that most of the illegal pipeline connections were found in Bayelsa State

According to Corporation, the illegalities were discovered utilising its marine intelligence system

It said it will continue to battle crude oil theft which is almost crippling the country's oil revenue

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited said in the last week it discovered 162 illegal pipeline connections and refineries in the Niger Delta, predominantly in Bayelsa.

This follows a report Legit.ng earlier that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited has intercepted a vessel conveying 800,000 litres with the aid of Tantita Security Services, a private security contractor run by Mr Government Ekpemupolo AKA Tompolo.

NNPCL discovered 162 illegal pipeline connections in Niger Delta in one week Photo Credit: Afolabi Sotunde, Reuters

NNPCL said that 93 illegal pipeline connections and 69 illegal refineries between Aboa and Gbokoda were found between July 15 and July 21 and had been dismantled in a documentary the oil company uploaded on its social media account 'X' on Wednesday, according to Punch.

Curbing crude oil theft in the country

According to the corporation, the discoveries were part of its campaign to stop national crude oil theft.

War on crude oil theft: 93 illegal pipeline connections discovered and 69 illegal refineries destroyed in the Niger Delta in the past week.

The corporation claimed that crude oil theft had become widespread in the Niger Delta and noted that repairs were being made in the videos Punch had viewed.

According to NNPCL, the illegalities were discovered utilising its marine intelligence system.

Additionally, five instances of oil spills were reported in the azure seas, and 30 wooden boats that were being used to transport stolen crude oil were seized in the previous week, some of them at Gbokodo.

The corporation vowed to continue fighting against crude oil theft in the nation.

