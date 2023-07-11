The NNPCL with its partners intercepted a suspicious vessel carrying 800,000 litres of stolen crude oil

The vessel was on its way to Cameroun with cargo on board when it was arrested and impounded

A conclusion was reached to destroy the vessel as a strong warning and deterrence to others engaging in such act

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited has intercepted a vessel conveying 800,000 litres with the aid of Tantita Security Services, a private security contractor run by Mr Government Ekpemupolo AKA Tompolo.

This follows a previous arrest by the same team that saw the arrest and setting ablaze of an oil bunkering vessel intercepted with stolen crude oil in Escravos area of Delta State.

A press release signed by its chief corporate communications officer, Garba Deen Muhammad revealed that the vessel, MT TURA is owned by Nigerian Registered Company, Holab Maritime Services Limited, with Registration Number RC813311.

800,000 litres of stolen crude oil seized on vessel en route to Cameroon Photo credit - NNPCL, ET Energy World

The vessel was heading to Cameroun with the Cargo on board when it was apprehended at an offshore location with the Captain and Crew members on board.

The crude oil cargo onboard was illegally sourced from a well jacket offshore in Ondo State, Nigeria.

Preliminary investigation by the NNPCL shows that there was no valid documentation for the Vessel or the Crude Oil Cargo onboard at the time of the arrest.

NNPCL confirms arrests and destruction of vessel

According to an inquiry of the vessel's actions at the NNPC Ltd. Command and Control Center, the vessel has been operating in stealth mode for the past twelve (12) years. It’s last known location was Tin Can Port in July 2011.

The statement further highlighted that once details of this arrest and the findings of the investigations were elevated to the proper Government authorities, a conclusion was reached to destroy the vessel as a strong warning and deterrence to all those engaging in such criminal acts to halt and desist.

As a powerful deterrence, NNPCL stated that it is crucial to destroy any vessels used to transport stolen crude oil.

It added that the unlawful trade in stolen crude oil causes Nigeria and other legitimate oil industry participants to suffer severe financial losses, and also feeds a vicious cycle of corruption, environmental destruction, and social unrest.

It also assures Nigerians that there will be sustained momentum in the war against crude oil theft until it is brought to a halt

