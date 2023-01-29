Cooking on a monthly basis cooking is becoming more expensive for Nigerian households across the country

The most recent National Bureau of Statistics data on the price of cooking gas showed refilling a 5kg now cost over N4,000

The increase in cooking gas prices was more felt in some states compared to the rest of the country

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased to N4,565.56 in December 2022.

NBS stated this in its price watch report published on its website and obtained by Legit.ng.

The December retail price for cooking gas is 0.36% monthly increase when compared to N4,549.14 recorded in November 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, the price for cooking gas rose by 27.00% from N3,594.81 in December 2021.

States with the highest prices

On state profile analysis, Kwara recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N4,950.00, followed by Adamawa with N4,933.33, and Plateau with N4,917.50.

On the other hand, Anambra recorded the lowest price with N4,182.14, followed by Abia and Rivers with N4,196.15 and N4,207.27 respectively.

In addition, analysis by zone showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N4,841.07, followed by the North-East with N4,593.99, while the South-East recorded the lowest with N4,386.39.

Also, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 0.67% on a month-on-month basis from N10,180.88 in November 2022 to N10,248.97 in December 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 39.78% from N7,332.04 in December 2021.

