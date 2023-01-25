Nigerians have been urged to accept the idea of subsidy removal in electricity, currency and petroleum

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufa'i says there is a need to remove subsidies in other to allow other sectors of the federation to thrive and flourish.

As reported by Channels TV, the El-Rufa'i made this known at the 12th Kaduna state council health meeting.

Gov El-Rufai said citizens have no choice but to accept the idea of subsidy removal in order to help other sectors blossom. Photo: Governor Nasir El-Rufai

The former FCT minister revealed that the payment of subsidies by the federal government was no longer as sustainable as it was years ago.

He revealed that at least N6 trillion spent on fuel subsidies over the past 6months supersedes the entire budget of Kaduna state.

El-Rufa'i said these funds can be channeled towards other sectors and also help developmental infrastructures and reforms that will help salvage the current economic state of the country.

He revealed that N4 trillion has been used to subsidise the naira and N300 billion to subsidise electricity in 2023.

The pragmatic El-Rufa'i also revealed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has gone on a long drought and has yet to remit funds to the federation since the last quarter of 2021.

He said this shortcoming has forced the federal government to improvise and depend on revenues from import duties and taxes.

The outspoken El-Rufa'i said the current situation leaves the government with no choice but to remove subsidies.

He urged citizens to support the course or suffer its consequence in years to come at the expense of few people who benefits from it.

