Cooking gas prices surged in some states in January 2023, according to a report by NBS

The report says cooking gas refills in Nigerian states in Benue, Cross River, and Ebonyi states increased astronomically

The NBS report compared gas prices by kgs in various states in Nigeria

Despite the surging prices of commodities in Nigeria, some states in Nigeria witnessed lower prices of cooking gas refills in January.

NBS, in its latest report on LPG prices, listed Nigerian states where cooking gas refills either dropped on remained the same.

The NBS report compares gas refills by kilogrammes

Lowest refill prices for 5kg

Enugu – N4,119.23

Anambra – N4,183.14

Rivers – N4,210

Abia – N4,218.15

Akwa Ibom – N4,256,25

Sokoto – N4,281.67

Delta – N4,301.25

Yobe – N4,315.50

Ogun – N4,360

Osun – N4,395

Lowest refill prices for 12.5kg

Yobe – N9,550

Taraba – N9,845

Gombe – N9,850

Bauchi – N9,875

Lagos – N9,877.50

Borno – N9,888.57

Jigawa – N9,900

Zamfara – N9,957.33

Adamawa – N9,985.71

Nasarawa – N10,019.17

According to the report, the average retail price for a gas refill for a 5kg cylinder increased month-on-month from N4,565 recorded in December of 2022 to N4.588.75 in January 2023. But on a year-on-year basis, the price of cooking gas refills increased by 25.46 per cent from N3,657.57 in January last year.

For a 12.5kg refill, the average retail price has increased by 0.28 per cent month-on-month from N10248.97 in December 2022 to N10,277.17 in January 2023. But on a year-on-year basis, the price for January 2023 went up by 38.63 per cent from N7, 413.25 in January 2022.

The NBS report states that 5kg refill prices were highest in Kwara at N4,962.20, Plateau at N4,945.50, and Adamawa at N4,936.67.

Meanwhile, 12kg refill prices increased in Benue at N11,260.67, Cross River at N10,833.33, and Ebonyi at N10,763.57.

